5 most popular MMORPGs for beginners

MMORPGs have been in the gaming space for decades, but a surprising number of players have not played this genre. A lot of players fancy spending their hours in fast-paced gameplay, especially with the rise of popular esports titles. However, MMORPGs can provide just the same amount of intensity in terms of combat and gameplay.

While you may be overwhelmed by the huge collection of MMORPG titles, there are many beginner-friendly titles that offer rich storylines and great gameplay. If you want to hop on this beloved genre, here are five beginner-friendly games you can try out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Black Desert Online and four other popular MMORPGs for beginners

1) RuneScape

Anyone looking for a reasonably safe introduction to the MMO genre might consider RuneScape. The title has been available for quite some time, which is evident from its visuals and graphics. However, with the interesting content each update provides, many MMO enthusiasts continue to play it.

In RuneScape, you can choose to play as a warrior, ranger, monk, or mage. Once you have chosen a class, you can hone your skills in combat as you explore the vast lands of Gielinor. The game also features 28 different skills which allow you to customize your path and storyline.

2) Star Wars: The Old Republic

If you love Star Wars, you'll be happy to discover that there is an MMORPG based on your favorite series. In Star Wars: The Old Republic, you can choose to play between two factions — the Galactic Republic or Sith Empire. Each faction provides a completely different storyline and gameplay. The game features eight different classes with a unique set of skills and abilities.

However, the title's old-style visuals and graphics may not be for everyone, as they can easily be surpassed by other modern games. Its intricate storyline and impressive voice-acting make up for it, though.

3) The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the most popular MMORPGs to exist and caters to both veterans and beginners in the genre. In the game, you can choose among seven classes: Dragonknight, Necromancer, Nightblade, Sorcerer, Templar, Arcanist, and Warden.

Like other MMOs, The Elder Scrolls Online features seven crafting skills you can enhance to progress further. These crafting mechanics provide a highly versatile and customizable experience.

If these features aren't enough to lure you into the world of ESO, you will be happy to find out that the game's community is very helpful and friendly.

4) Black Desert Online

You might think that Black Desert Online's 26 classes may be overwhelming at first. However, its intricate combat system and fast-paced fighting are perfect for beginners who are looking to master the combat basics in MMORPGs.

If you get bored with long storylines and continuous gameplay, this title's stunning visuals are guaranteed to make you sit in front of your computer for hours. It is recommended to those who are looking for games with a fantasy approach, as its open-world design and intensive class selection are unlike any other.

5) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is a good blend of traditional Western fantasy and gritty modern storytelling. It is also part of a series that began with standalone role-playing games.

The title strays from some of the typical beats seen in many other MMORPGs in an effort to provide a distinctive experience. The storyline is completely customizable, as your decisions heavily affect the outcome.

In the game, you can choose 10 skills in rotation based on your chosen race, class, and weapon. You can also choose among nine different professions or classes. Each provides unique playstyles and powerful abilities.

