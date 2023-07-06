Elder Scrolls Online Necrom review: An exciting journey to Apocrypha

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom is the latest expansion to ZeniMax’s hit MMORPG set on the continent of Tamriel. Each expansion to the game seeks to add something new and interesting to the MMO, and this one is no different. Alongside a powerful new class, players can explore one of the planes of Oblivion - Apocrypha!

From the city of Necrom itself to the Telvanni Peninsula, the latest expansion has been an interesting addition to the game so far. While far from perfect, I’ve had a lot of fun going through it.

There’s still plenty for me to see and do, but that’s the case with every MMO. What does Elder Scrolls Online Necrom do that’s great, and where does it fall behind? That’s what we’re here to explore today.

What’s new in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom?

Elder Scrolls Online Necrom continues the current “Shadow over Morrowind” storyline and heavily involves one of the Daedric Princes. Hermaeus Mora, Prince of Fate, is the being responsible for players having access to the Arcanists’ powers and secrets.

Players will also have access to two new zones: Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha. That means there will be plenty of side quests, main story quests, and of course, new lore.

Alongside this, plenty of Delves, and a brand new trial, there are two new Companions to unlock.

Between the two zones, I felt Apocrypha was far and away the superior zone. I liked the Telvanni Peninsula well enough, but Necrom as a city just felt barren. Visually I appreciated what the developers did, but Apocrypha just blew the “real world” out of the water.

However, I have enjoyed the narrative I’ve experienced so far in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom. It’s a solid story, and without spoiling much, other Daedric Princes have their eyes set on Tamriel. A sinister conspiracy has begun to develop, and Hermaeus Mora urges the player to stop it before it goes too far.

The Arcanist is incredibly powerful in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

In some ways, the Arcanist class is the same as the Necromancer and Warden classes that came before. This new class for Elder Scrolls Online Necrom has three paths: Herald of the Tome (DPS), Soldier of Apocrypha (Tank), and Curative Runeforms (Healer).

Sure, the class isn’t complex. I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing. I love how hard-hitting it is, and it’s easy enough that any player can return to the game and pick it up.

However, I adore how true to the Apocrypha/Oblivion aesthetic it is. With brilliant green death beams, tentacles, and lots of edginess, it’s a brilliant class.

I have a feeling that it is going to be wildly popular in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom and future expansions as well. There are some truly awesome combinations of skills you can use. I had zero difficulties playing the class from level 1, swiftly obliterating foes no matter where I went.

Visually striking but a little too familiar

While the visuals of Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom are as good as I expected them to be, there’s a little bit of a problem with them. It’s too much like Vvardenfell for my liking. Lots of huge mushrooms and a similar overall aesthetic design populate this zone. I don’t think it’s the worst thing, don’t get me wrong.

All this green? Apocrypha's my kind of area (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

But when I go to a new MMO expansion, I expect the new zone not to feel like another recent one for the game. That said, I adore the visual layout of Apocrypha!

The flora and fauna are suitably unsettling to look at. I spent far more time there than I did in the Telvanni Peninsula.

The music didn’t disappoint either. The audio for Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom was top-tier, like always. Adding the sound effects for the Arcanist spells made me a happy camper overall. Whether looking for new pets or slaying monsters, the visual style of this MMO delivered.

In Conclusion

Elder Scrolls Online Necrom delivers a satisfying MMO expansion. It features a solid, engaging story and plenty of options no matter what playstyle you’re going with. On top of that, arcanists are extremely fun to play.

While Telvanni Peninsula looks familiar, it's still a gorgeous area (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

There are lots of challenges and secrets to uncover, and it continues the current storyline in a way that makes sense to me. I still have plenty to do in the Necrom expansion, but I’m excited to do it.

ESO has always been a low-key favorite of mine as it pertains to the world of MMOs. I can always return to it and explore something I haven’t before. This latest expansion delivers another encapsulating experience on both consoles and PCs.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom carries on the tradition of rich storytelling and fun gameplay into 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PC, Xbox Series X|S (Code provided by ZeniMax Studios)

Platforms: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: June 5 (PC), June 20 (Consoles)

Developer: ZeniMax Online Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

