How to play the new class Arcanist in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online’s (ESO) latest expansion brought with it the Arcanist class. A powerful new spellcaster, it features a DPS, Tank, and Healing build. Thankfully, like all ESO classes, you can play it your way. You aren’t confined to simply being one or the other. In fact, having a few abilities from each skill tree will see you far more successful than devoting yourself to simply one path. For example, having a healing spell for solo and group content can be useful.

If you want to know what it takes to be an Arcanist in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom, look no further. We’ll review important abilities, the Crux system, and more in this exciting new class from ZeniMax Online Studios.

How to play Elder Scrolls Online’s Arcanist class

Arcanist is arguably the most unique class in Elder Scrolls Online. It’s also potentially the most powerful. They have a solid list of abilities and, like the Warden/Necromancer before them, have three trees that allow them to easily play any party archetype they please.

Herald of the Tome (DPS)

Apocryphal Soldier (Defense)

Curative Runeforms (Healing/Support)

This also makes it an easy class to solo. You can load up a few powerful damage abilities, a decent heal, and a tank/barrier ability so that you can survive dangerous situations. You can also wield whichever weapons you’d like.

Key dps abilities

Runeblades: Ranged magic attack, dealing damage 3 times and building Crux. Deals 3% extra damage for each active Crux when cast.

Ranged magic attack, dealing damage 3 times and building Crux. Deals 3% extra damage for each active Crux when cast. Fatecarver: Ranged beam attack that is channeled. Can move while casting and consumes Crux for 33% bonus damage per Crux.

Ranged beam attack that is channeled. Can move while casting and consumes Crux for 33% bonus damage per Crux. Abyssal Impact: Infuse your arm with tentacles and smash enemies for Physical damage. Immobilizes enemies and marks them with Abyssal Ink - deals 5% extra damage to those targets.

You aren’t even stuck being a ranged caster with this class. If you want to be a melee-style character, you can use Tome-Bearer’s Inspiration to make your melee strikes build up Crux, though it is a bit slower.

There are quite a few ways to play this class. The healer build, for example, doesn’t boast a huge direct heal but is a great buffer.

Key healer abilities

Runemend: Heal yourself or an ally with Runes, which also generates Crux. Each active Crux on cast reduces the cost by 3%.

Heal yourself or an ally with Runes, which also generates Crux. Each active Crux on cast reduces the cost by 3%. Remedy Cascade: Use the abyssal sea to create a beam of healing. Those in its path are healed over 4.5s. Consume Crux to restore Magicka and Stamina per crux to your allies over 4.5s.

Use the abyssal sea to create a beam of healing. Those in its path are healed over 4.5s. Consume Crux to restore Magicka and Stamina per crux to your allies over 4.5s. Arcanist’s Domain: Create a vortex of power. Those in it gain Minor Courage, Fortitude, Intellect, and Endurance. Increases Weapon/Spell damage and Health/Magicka/Stamina recovery.

The tank build, Apocryphal Soldier, has some excellent defensive powers, including one of my all-time favorite ultimates. Gibbering Shield creates an inky black bubble that writhes with tentacles. It offers incredible defensive capabilities, and you can even morph it so it also aids your allies.

Key tank abilities

Runic Jolt: Deals damage and applies Minor Maim. Generates Crux and Taunts

Deals damage and applies Minor Maim. Generates Crux and Taunts Runespite Ward: Shield that absorbs damage scaling from Max Health. Retaliates the first time you take direct damage. It Consumes Crux to heal, which is also scaling from Max Health.

Shield that absorbs damage scaling from Max Health. Retaliates the first time you take direct damage. It Consumes Crux to heal, which is also scaling from Max Health. Fatewoven Armor: Forge runic armor that grants Major Resolve for 20s, increasing your armor. Taking damage applies Minor Breach for 6s

No matter what build you’re going to use, you need Crux. It’s the main resource of this class, beyond Stamina and Magicka.

The Arcanist in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom has a new resource called Crux. As you cast certain abilities (such as Runeblade), you’ll see green triangles form around your body - three at max. You then use these Crux to empower other abilities for this ESO class.

Your rotations will vary as the new Arcanist class in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom, but they will all follow the same sort of guidelines. No matter what build you want, there will be some overlaps or things to remember.

Crux generation tips

Have a Crux-generating ability from any skill tree

Have a few skills that use that Crux to enhance damage, healing, or defenses

Resume building Crux to enhance one of the other abilities

Manage your buffs and healing between these

The hard part will be figuring out exactly how your rotation will work. You don’t want to have either zero Crux or three for too long. Ideally, you can also have what’s known as a “dump” skill - a skill that you can fire off to burn through extra Crux.

For me, that’s Fatecarver. No matter what build I go with, I will probably have Fatecarver. It’s a beam of pure destruction and consumes all Crux. Each point spent increases damage by 33%, so you can see why it’s one of the best Arcanist skills in Elder Scrolls Online.

Tips for playing all three archetypes of Arcanist in Elder Scrolls Online

1) DPS Arcanist players

While starting with Runeblades is awesome, eventually, you’ll likely upgrade Abyssal Impact into Cephaliarch’s Flail. This will make it heal you and generate Flux. That becomes your new damage skill to combo with Fatecarve. Pair that with Inspired Scholarship (Tome-Bearer’s Inspiration).

Suddenly, the Arcanist’s Fatecarver now generates a beam. This cuts down on your rotation a little bit. There are many ways to play this class, but this is an easy, satisfying way to begin.

2) Healers in Elder Scrolls Online

Reconstructive Domain is amazing to put under your party as an Arcanist healer. I’m also a big fan of their Runeblade/Fatecarver combo. You use Chakram of Destiny to build Crux and Remedy Cascade as your big heal beam. It also restores resources to your team, making it wildly practical.

When dealing with groups of enemies, Fulminating Rune allows your allies to gain synergy while dealing tons of damage. It won’t be huge in the early going, but this will be a lifesaver in the late game.

3) Tanking as an Arcanist

Tanking as this particular Elder Scrolls Online class is pretty interesting. It’s all about damage mitigation through big shields and buffs. You also have solid burst heals to trigger on yourself.

For combos, you have Runic Sunder and Cruxweaver Armor to stack up useful damage mitigation. When it’s time to heal yourself, you have Impervious Runeword. Between these, Runeguard of Stillwater (Minor Protection + Heal), and Gibbering Shield, it should be easy to get through most encounters until the biggest, baddest bosses.

This is just an introduction to the Arcanist class of Elder Scrolls Online. There’s more to them than simple combos and abilities, but it’s genuinely an incredibly fun class. If you have the Necrom expansion, give the Arcanist a spin.

