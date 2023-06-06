Elder Scrolls Online Necrom: All Twitch Drop rewards and how to get them

Elder Scrolls Online started off its ninth year with a return to the site of its very first chapter, Morrowind. The one and only MMO based on Bethesda-Zenimax's Elder Scrolls universe progresses its main story with the seventh arc, Shadow Over Morrowind. The Scribes of Fate DLC released earlier this year was only a prologue to the latest chapter: Necrom.

Necrom will reinstate the Dunmer homeland of Morrowind into focus, this time around in the new landmass of the Telvanni Peninsula. It is a major feature-rich expansion, complete with:

A new trial

The new Arcanist class

New Mythic Items

New World Events

Two new companions

Collectibles, including exclusive furnishings and dyes

To top it off, the new zones include the explorable realm of Apocrypha, previously featured in the Dragonborn DLC in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

A handy assortment of these items can be purchased from the in-game Crown Store, while the rest are locked behind player progression in the new content. A few of these collectibles, however, can also be obtained by watching official ESO partners on Twitch, applicable through the first week of the release.

What are the Twitch Drops related to the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom?

A lucky few stand to win Necrom codes for MAC and Windows. Additionally, the Necrom-exclusive Twitch Drops are: a Music Box, an Unfathomable Knowledge (furnishing), a Senche of Scarlet Regret (mount), or a Senche Cub of Sacrlet Regret (pet).

The rewards are available only for Twitch members who watch ESO streams in the launch week, i.e. June 5 to 11, 2023.

The drops cannot be claimed without first linking your ESO account to Twitch. Thankfully, those who haven't linked it yet can do so without even opening the game.

Make sure you are logged into your Twitch handle from your web browser of choice.

Make sure the Twitch account is also associated with an email address.

Log into your Elder Scrolls Online account.

Under Account tab on the left side of the page, select Linked Accounts.

Click the Link button next to Twitch.

From the pop-up window that appears, click Authorize.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline beth.games/3oODgIN The next two days are all about Arcanists! Tune in to your favorite participating streamers to check out Arcanist builds and strategies and a chance to win a new music box. The next two days are all about Arcanists! Tune in to your favorite participating streamers to check out Arcanist builds and strategies and a chance to win a new music box. 🎼 beth.games/3oODgIN https://t.co/Ytv38FZFNQ

Between English and mulitple regional languages, there are a total of 66 streams you can tune into in order to get these Twitch Drops. The following streamers are officially part of the Elder Scrolls Online 'Stream Team':

loonaromi

Bislobo

DacuTV

The best way to check which of your favourite partner stream is currently online is from the Elder Scrolls Online official stream team page.

