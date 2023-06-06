All new item sets and set bonuses in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion is now live, and players can finally try out everything the new DLC update offers. There is a lot to unpack in Necrom, with a new narrative, enemy types, side quests, mounts, pets, and achievements; however, players are most excited and curious about the new item sets and the set bonuses that will feature.

There are a total of 13 item sets that players will be able to get their hands on in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom.

While some can be found in the open world, others must be crafted in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom.

Hence, today’s list will cover all the new item sets and set bonuses that you can get your hands on in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom.

Every listed item sets and their set bonuses in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Here is a list of all the item sets and bonuses that you will find in the Elder Scrolls Online:

1) Overland Sets in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Vivec's Duality - Light Armor

Two pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

Three pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Four pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

Five pieces: If you stay on one bar for 15 seconds, you will gain 6636 Magicka and Stamina when bar swapping.

Camonna Tong - Medium Armor

Two pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Three pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Four pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Five pieces: On gaining kill XP from a monster, gain one Weapon and Spell Damage for every 50 XP the monster is worth for 30 seconds. This bonus can stack up to a maximum of 540 Weapon and Spell Damage. This item set is not affected by XP boosting effects.

Adamant Lurker - Heavy Armor

Two: Adds 129 Health Recovery

Three: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Four: Adds 129 Health Recovery

Five: Gain 1505 Health Recovery while you are standing still.

2) Crafted Sets in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Shattered Fate

Five pieces: Adds 7918 Offensive Penetration

10 pieces: Adds 687 Weapon and Spell Damage

12 pieces: Adds 1528 Critical Chance

Telvanni Efficiency

Two pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Three pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Four pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

Five pieces: While you have a living Companion, reduce the cooldown of their abilities by 50%. While you do not have a living Companion, reduce the cost of your Magicka, Stamina, Health, and Ultimate abilities by 8%.

Seeker Synthesis

Two pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Three pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

Four pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Five pieces: When you cast an ability that costs resources while in combat, you reduce your potion cooldown by 0.6 seconds. This effect can occur once every 0.6 seconds.

3) Trial Sets in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Peace and Serenity - Light Armor

Two pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Three pieces: Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

Four pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Five pieces (perfected only): Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Five pieces: You gain 465 Weapon and Spell Damage while standing still. While you are moving, you gain 203 Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery.

Ansuul's Torment - Medium Armor

Two pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Three pieces: Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

Four pieces: Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

Five pieces (Perfected only): Adds 657 Critical Chance

Five pieces: Increases your damage done against monsters by 7%. When you interrupt an enemy, you increase your damage done against monsters by an additional 7% for 10 seconds.

Transformative Hope - Light Armor

Two pieces: Adds 4% Healing Done

Three pieces: Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

Four pieces: Adds 129 Magicka Recovery

Five pieces (Perfected only): Adds 4% Healing Done

Five pieces: In combat, when you heal yourself or an ally below 50% Health, you ignite a Spark of Hope within them for three seconds. If they are above 90% Health when the effect ends, you and the ally gain Major Heroism for 15 seconds. This effect can occur once every 20 seconds per target.

Test of Resolve - Heavy Armor

Two pieces: Adds 1487 Armor

Three pieces: Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

Four pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Five pieces (Perfected only): Adds 1487 Armor

Five pieces: When you take damage while under 35% Health, your resolve is tested. If you are below 50% Stamina, you restore full Health, Magicka, and Stamina while gaining Major Protection and Major Aegis for 10 seconds. If you are above 35% Stamina, you become a Beacon of Hope for 20 seconds, causing your Major and Minor Buffs to also grant Major Aegis for 10 seconds. This effect can occur once every 45 seconds.

4) Mythic Items in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet - Necklace

One piece: Adds 1650 Offensive Penetration

One piece: Increase your damage done to monsters by 15%, grant Minor Force and reduce your Light and Heavy Attack damage by 99%.

Esoteric Environment Greaves - Heavy Legs

One piece: While you are above 50% Stamina, reduce your damage taken by 50% and lose 968 Stamina whenever you take direct damage, up to once every 0.25 seconds.

Cryptcannon Vestments - Light Chest

One piece: You can no longer cast Ultimate abilities. Instead, casting an Ultimate ability transfers your Ultimate resource to your living group members, divided equally among them. Gain Minor Heroism at all times.

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion is one of the biggest updates in the MMO this year, and players are having a great time completing all of the new content with the expansion.

