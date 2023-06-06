How to get all the new mounts in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Elder Scrolls Online Necrom is the latest expansion to the hit MMO, which means new unlockables. Among these are a few new mounts that players can acquire for their collection. They will not be easy to obtain, but they’re worth it if you desire a new, fancy way to get around Tamriel. These could be considered the ultimate rewards of the latest expansion of ESO, as they are both unlocked around significant achievements.

If you want to know what must be done to unlock the new mounts of Elder Scrolls Online, we can guide you toward these rewards. Both new steeds are fantastic, but you won’t be unlocking them quickly.

How to unlock new mounts in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

There are two new mounts in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom - the Ram of Dark Dreams and the Berylglow Nix-Ox Steed. Both of these are unlocked behind major achievements in the new region of ESO. Neither will be easy, but the Ram of Dark Dreams might be opened first. It depends on what your focus is.

Opening the Ram of Dark Dreams requires unlocking the Sane and Clearheaded achievement. If you’re after this mount, you must complete all of the achievements for Sanity’s Edge, the new Elder Scrolls Online Necrom trial.

Necessary achievements

Sanity’s Edge Vanquisher: Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor.

Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor. Sanity’s Edge Conqueror: Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor on Veteran difficulty.

Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor on Veteran difficulty. Tenacious Dreamer: Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor after raising the challenge banner on Veteran’s difficulty.

Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor after raising the challenge banner on Veteran’s difficulty. Sanity’s Edge Sprinter: Defeat all enemies in addition to Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelve, and Ansuul the Tormentor on Vetran within 35 minutes. The timer begins upon entering Vanton’s Nightmare.

Defeat all enemies in addition to Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelve, and Ansuul the Tormentor on Vetran within 35 minutes. The timer begins upon entering Vanton’s Nightmare. Lucid Dreaming: Defeat all enemies, including Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor on Veteran, without suffering a group member's death.

Defeat all enemies, including Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor on Veteran, without suffering a group member's death. Master of the Mind: Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor, along with hostile followers, after raising the challenge banner for each of them without a group death.

Defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Archwizard Twelvane, and Ansuul the Tormentor, along with hostile followers, after raising the challenge banner for each of them without a group death. Terror Slayer: Defeat 125 Disruptors, Voidmasters, Summoners, Butchers, and Enforcers in Veteran Sanity’s Edge.

Defeat 125 Disruptors, Voidmasters, Summoners, Butchers, and Enforcers in Veteran Sanity’s Edge. Paranoxia Slayer: Defeat 50 Paranoxia in Veteran Sanity’s Edge.

Defeat 50 Paranoxia in Veteran Sanity’s Edge. Positive Visualization: Eight unique players must use Vanton’s Clarity to kill Horrors while fighting Exarchanic Yaseyla in Sanity’s Edge.

Eight unique players must use Vanton’s Clarity to kill Horrors while fighting Exarchanic Yaseyla in Sanity’s Edge. Astral Cycle: Do not fail crystal control sequence inputs during Archwizard Twelvane in Veteran Sanity’s Edge.

Do not fail crystal control sequence inputs during Archwizard Twelvane in Veteran Sanity’s Edge. Voice of Clarity: Enter Vanton’s Torment seven times during the encounter with Ansuul the Tormentor in Sanity’s Edge.

Enter Vanton’s Torment seven times during the encounter with Ansuul the Tormentor in Sanity’s Edge. Fearless Sanity: Complete each Torment with fewer than four players during the encounter with Ansuul the Tormentor in Veteran Sanity’s Edge.

Complete each Torment with fewer than four players during the encounter with Ansuul the Tormentor in Veteran Sanity’s Edge. Group Therapy: Have 11 players reach the end on a single maze run while fighting Ansuul the Tormentor in Sanity’s Edge.

Completing this will grant you the Ram of Dark Dreams mount. You’ll also receive the Tormentor’s Bane title. However, you can unlock one more mount in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom.

You need to complete the Savior of Necrom achievement. To unlock this, you must complete all quests and explore Apocrypha and Telvanni Peninsula. In addition, obtain all antiquities, and this will make you the Savior of Necrom. This gives you the Berylglow Nix-Ox Steed, the last of the new mounts.

As of this writing, these are the only new mounts available in the Necrom expansion, but they are both fantastic additions to any player’s collection. Elder Scrolls Online Necrom is available now on PC, and console players can look forward to its release on June 20, 2023.

