How to get all the new pets in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Elder Scrolls Online continues to receive brand-new updates and DLC content for players to enjoy magical adventures across Tamriel. The latest expansion, titled Necrom, features a new story, new areas, new classes, and much more to check out. While aspects like the new Warden and Arcanist companions are neat additions, there are some minor surprises. This includes the inclusion of a couple of new pets in the game. These adorable critters help make the perilous journey bearable thanks to their presence.

While the expansion only adds two pets, their design is still very unique. Here is everything players need to know about acquiring them.

What new pets are included in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom?

The two new pets added to Elder Scrolls Online with the Necrom DLC are the Graht-Oak Squirrel and Obsidian Dwarven Sphere. Here's a look at each of them:

1) Graht-Oak Squirrel

This little fellow is an orangish-brown squirrel. As the name suggests, it is primarily found around Graht-Oak trees. Like its real-life peers, it seems to possess a shy personality. It is surprisingly large for a squirrel, with a tail as long as its body. It scampers around on all fours as it follows the player around. You can obtain it by gathering 25 Lost Graht-Oak Acorns and 25 Unearthed Valenwood Seedlings.

Furthermore, you must complete the Great Oaks from Little Acorns achievement. Lost Graht-Oak Acorns can be found by defeating enemies in the Gorne dungeon on the Telvanni Peninsula. The Unearthed Valenwood Seedlings, on the other hand, is obtained from defeated enemies in The Underweave in Apocrypha.

2) Obsidian Dwarven Sphere

The Obsidian Dwarven Sphere is an automaton, not a living being like the Graht-Oak Squirrel. It can curl up into a ball and follow the player around. You can witness its humanoid structure jutting out of the ball when not rolling around. You must get the Keeper of the Bastion achievement in Elder Scrolls Online to get this pet. This can be obtained after completing all achievements related to Bastion Nymics.

There are world events found around both Apocrypha and Telvanni Peninsula. These are challenges for 4 players to partake in together. This sees the group battle through a tough gauntlet with varied enemies, puzzles, and boss fights. Of course, they are rewarded handsomely for their efforts with loot upon completion.

Can pets fight in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Pets are a non-combat companion type in the game. As such, they will only follow you around. They are meant to be a vanity accessory so you can personalize your character in keeping with the MMORPG nature of the game.

However, the game does feature summons that you can utilize in combat as an extra battle companion to help make skirmishes easier. There are also new mounts to aid in exploration.

Elder Scrolls Online's Necrom expansion was released on June 5, 2023. The base game is a subscription-based MMORPG that was originally released in 2014. It is available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

