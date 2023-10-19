5 underrated MMORPGs that you should try out

MMORPG is a genre that blends role-playing games (RPG) and massively multiplayer online (MMO) mechanics to provide a niche user experience that not everyone will enjoy. This is mostly due to the intense user engagement, customization, and gameplay depth. MMORPGs often include a lot of grinding and questing, making them notorious in certain circles.

Over the years, MMORPGs have gained much traction with a dedicated fanbase with popular titles like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy. However, just like any genre, many good MMORPGs have gone unnoticed. Let's look at some underrated MMORPGs you must try out as a fan of the genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five underrated MMORPGs that you need to check out

1) DC Universe Online

A look at various DC characters (Image via Steam)

DC Universe Online is a must-play for comic book fans who like MMORPGs. Two of the writers for this game are well-known comic book circles and have written for characters like Superman, Deathstroke, and others. This is one of the game's USPs since one complaint by comic book fans is that games or movies based on comics are rarely written by writers with experience in that format.

DC Universe Online isn't your run-of-the-mill comic book game and offers you the option to completely design your own superhero from the beginning. This is unquestionably one of the game's many features that set it apart. Customization is not limited to appearance. In true RPG fashion, the character customizer also lets you select your talents and abilities, with a wealth of possibilities becoming available as you play.

2) Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic beta snippet (Image via Bioware)

Star Wars: The Old Republic offers players fantastic storylines that take place in the franchise's classic "galaxy far, far away." That said, the game's events are no longer considered canon. The Old Republic was met with a lot of criticism when it came out. Thankfully, the developer listened to the feedback and fixed the game's problems.

The Old Republic is definitely a treat for Star Wars fans as it allows you to play as a Sith, a Jedi, or even a Bounty Hunter if you're a fan of Boba Fett. What makes this game stand out, in particular, is the amount of polish on show and how much the game has evolved since its release. These make it a must-play for Star Wars fans, even if you're not a MMORPG fan.

3) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis gameplay visual (Image via Sega)

New Genesis is the latest update to Phantasy Star Online 2, originally released in 2012. It has a brand-new open-world setting, improved visuals, and a completely new gameplay system. You build your own customizable character and set out on adventures. There are a variety of classes to pick from, each with its own specialties and gameplay mechanics.

New Genesis overhauls the original game engine of Phantasy Star Online 2, providing a truly next-gen experience. While most of the games on this list might feel dated with old graphics, New Genesis does not compromise on the visual department.

4) Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online cover poster (Image via Cryptic Studios)

Sci-fi fans who might not like Star Wars can turn to Star Trek Online. In essence, Star Trek Online is a sizable space adventure similar to Star Wars: The Old Republic. That said, there are significant differences between the titles. The main objective of Star Trek Online os to build and manage your own star fleet with over 600 ships to choose from.

You may experience sci-fi battles and exploration on foot and engage in epic space combat in the deepest reaches of the galaxies. The gameplay is almost similar to that of No Man's Sky. While it might not be prudent to compare the two, Star Trek Online is definitely a must-play for space enthusiasts.

5) New World

New World gameplay visuals (Image via Steam)

New World is an open-world MMORPG that offers survival-style crafting and progression while incorporating elements of immersive action combat and mythology. Beautiful visuals, solid gameplay, and some PvE and PvP provide a fun gaming experience that MMORPG fans have come to love.

New World is set in the 17th century on a fictional island in the Atlantic Ocean known as Aeternum. Made by Amazon Games, New World even got nominated for the best multiplayer game at the Game Awards, sealing its place as one of the best MMORPGs.