New World Rise of the Angry Earth release date, prices, and more

Fans of New World, Amazon Games' thrilling open-world MMORPG, will soon be able to access a brand-new expansion. This expansion is called Rise of the Angry Earth and is set to introduce a plethora of new features to the title. There is also a fresh storyline, which is tailored to suit both veterans of the game and new players.

Expansions are an important factor in any live service game. Not only do they give developers a chance to include new aspects with respect to the storyline, but they also allow them to make some quality-of-life adjustments to the title.

With that said, here's everything that players need to know about the New World Rise of the Angry Earth expansion.

Everything that you need to know about the New World Rise of the Angry Earth expansion

Based on official information revealed by Amazon Games, the New World Rise of the Angry Earth expansion is set to go live on October 3, 2023. You will be able to purchase it for $29.99. If you don't have the base game, you can purchase the New World Elysian Edition bundle for $65.99. This bundle will contain the base game and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion.

When it comes to the new features, you will be able to finally use a mount in New World. Amazon Games will be introducing multiple mounts in the game that you will be able to summon when you want to explore the lands of Aeternum. These mounts will range from horses to dire wolves and will be fully customizable.

Not only will you be able to set a custom name for all your mounts, but you will also be able to use dyes to change their colors. As of now, it's unclear if these mounts will play a role in combat, but it could very well be a feature that the developer includes in the New World Rise of the Angry Earth expansion.

Apart from the mounts, you will also be able to access a brand-new weapon known as the Flail. This is a one-handed weapon, so you will be able to equip a shield in your off-hand when you're using this weapon in combat. Apart from this, gear rarity is also getting a major tune-up, and the level cap is being raised to 65.

To conclude, Amazon Games is leaving no stone unturned to make the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion worthwhile for fans. How it performs at launch remains to be seen. Hopefully, it won't be as disappointing as Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant launch.