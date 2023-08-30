New World Siege of Sulfur event start date, rewards, and more

New World is brimming with peril and opportunity, allowing you to shape your destiny as an intrepid adventurer on the mystifying island of Aeternum. Amidst the island's untamed wilderness and ancient ruins, a world of combat, exploration, and creation unfolds before you. With its classless combat system, real-time battles, and diverse gameplay modes, New World promises a thrilling escapade where your choices dictate your fate.

The Siege of Sulfur has just begun, and it promises a new gameplay feature in the game. In this article, we will discuss when the event begins and all the rewards that you can expect from it.

When will the Siege of Sulfur event start in New World?

The grand kickoff of the Siege of Sulfur event is scheduled to grace the virtual world of Aeternum from August 30, 2023, to September 12, 2023, after the downtime period. It's a unique opportunity for adventurers to collaborate with over ten fellow max-level players. Your mission is to safeguard precious Sandwurm eggs from relentless waves of Sulfur elementals.

As you and your allies fend off these elemental onslaughts, a chance to claim incredible rewards awaits. The event unfolds across multiple regions, including Brightwood, Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, Mourningdale, and Brimstone Sands. The Dunewalker Mages, entrusted with the eggs' safety, have erected shields to stave off the threat, but the impending battle is inevitable. Whether you're a seasoned warrior or a budding adventurer in the MMORPG, these rewards offer something for everyone.

What rewards can you expect from the New World Siege of Sulfur event?

Defending One Egg

If you can successfully safeguard a single egg, a realm of rewards awaits:

70% Chance: Receive a procedural weapon or armor piece at your level.

Receive a procedural weapon or armor piece at your level. 20% Chance : Obtain an item from the Global Named List.

: Obtain an item from the Global Named List. 10% Chance : Acquire an item from the Brimstone Named List.

: Acquire an item from the Brimstone Named List. Additional Bonus: Expect level-appropriate consumables and a 50% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit).

Safeguarding Two Eggs

Shielding two eggs presents the opportunity for richer rewards:

50% Chance: Secure a procedural weapon or armor piece at your level.

Secure a procedural weapon or armor piece at your level. 30% Chance : Claim an item from the Global Named List.

: Claim an item from the Global Named List. 20% Chance : Attain an item from the Brimstone Named List.

: Attain an item from the Brimstone Named List. Additional Bonus: Receive level-appropriate consumables and an 80% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit).

A Perfect Defense of Three Eggs

For those who achieve a flawless defense of three eggs, the following rewards await:

30% Chance : Obtain a procedural weapon or armor piece at your level.

: Obtain a procedural weapon or armor piece at your level. 40% Chance : Garner an item from the Global Named List.

: Garner an item from the Global Named List. 30% Chance : Secure an item from the Brimstone Named List.

: Secure an item from the Brimstone Named List. Additional Bonus: Enjoy level-appropriate consumables, a guaranteed Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit), and a shot at extraordinary rewards.

Bonus Rewards and Beyond

In the Siege of Sulfur event, bonus rewards are up for grabs up to three times daily. This resets at 5 AM Pacific time. The bonuses include:

Guaranteed 1 Event-Only Procedural Weapon : Epic+ rarity, featuring attributes, a gem slot, and compelling perks.

: Epic+ rarity, featuring attributes, a gem slot, and compelling perks. Guaranteed 1 Event-Only Procedural Armor Piece : Epic+ rarity, with stat attributes, a chitin gem slot, and potent perks.

: Epic+ rarity, with stat attributes, a chitin gem slot, and potent perks. Guaranteed 250 Umbral Shards : A valuable resource for enhancing your gear.

: A valuable resource for enhancing your gear. Chance for Additional Weapon Perk Item : Offering a range of powerful enhancements.

: Offering a range of powerful enhancements. A Selection of Named Gear : Choose from six distinct pieces of Named gear, each with its own attributes and strengths.

: Choose from six distinct pieces of Named gear, each with its own attributes and strengths. A Shot at a Timeless Shard : A rare prize with unique potential.

: A rare prize with unique potential. Sandwurm Egg Housing Item : A rare decoration to adorn your in-game abode.

: A rare decoration to adorn your in-game abode. The Coveted Sandwurm Hat Skin: A distinctive appearance modifier that becomes more attainable with each triumphant defense.

The Siege of Sulfur event in the New World is an opportunity you would not want to miss. As the event unfolds, rally your allies, hone your combat skills, and embark on an epic journey to safeguard Sandwurm eggs, claim remarkable rewards, and craft a bunch of new weapons and gear for your character.