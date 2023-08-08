New World server status: How to know if the game is down or facing massive log-in surges

The most ambitious MMORPG offering from Amazon Games Orange County, New World saw an extremely successful launch, notwithstanding its player retention problem later on. The servers were not equipped to deal with the overwhelming 700,000 player count on release day. As such, the developer had to run the extra mile to add new servers to every region the game was available in, and grant complete freedom for cross-region character-data transfers.

Numerous gaping issues with the title's pacing, drops, and PvP had then caused a precipitous drop in player count within the first few months. All of these issues haven't been addressed yet, and the game is far from revisiting its all-time high of concurrent player numbers observed in release week.

Glimpses of familiar server issues have shot up once again, as New World players have reportedly been facing longer queue times lately. Admittedly, the player count has begun to recover this year, compared to 2022.

For all you know, server overloads may always not be the issue at play. If your queue time is suspiciously long, you might be waiting in vain and New World's servers may be down. To determine whether you should wait your turn, the following steps will help you check the server status.

How to check New World server status

The official website lists all the servers under each region (Image via Amazon Games)

The New World servers may be unavailable due to several factors. It might be a routine maintenance run, or technical issues that are region-specific. To see whether the problem is with your copy of the game or not, you can tap into official sources on New World's server status.

You can visit the New World Game Status Twitter handle, where administrators will pre-emptively announce server maintenance schedules.

Regardless, it may be difficult for some to stay on top of Twitter updates. A much more immediate way is to simply head over to the game's official website.

To find the Server Status page, go to the official website, hover over the Support tab, and click on Server Status. You can do this from any browser, including on your phone. The server status check does not require you to log in.

All the servers therein will be listed under their own regional categories. Currently, five regions are available for this MMORPG: United States East, United States West, South America East, Europe Central, and Asia Pacific Southwest.

Here you can individually check if the specific server you have enlisted for is up. The icon next to its name will indicate whether it is offline, online, down for maintenance, or full. A full server should not be an issue if you have a pre-made character registered with it.

You can additionally check whether the specific server has disabled character-transfer options. If the chosen server is online and your queue time is still long, it may be a client-end issue related to your internet connection or VPN.