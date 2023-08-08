Elder Scrolls Online server status: How to know if the game is down or facing massive log-in surges

After the massive success of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda has been ruling the MMORPG genre with Elder Scrolls Online. But despite being a massively popular MMO title, this game surely experiences its fair share of server issues and log-in surges. However, as a consumer, you can quickly check the server status as approved by Bethesda itself.

Recently there have been several instances of server issues in Elder Scrolls Online with the newest expansions and events that everyone is busy talking about. However, in the future, whenever such an issue occurs, you can quickly learn about it through the upcoming measures.

Checking the server status of Elder Scrolls Online

As mentioned earlier, log-in surgery and server problems are a very common and inevitable occurrence in the MMORPG niche. However, the consumers have every right to learn about any issues that are a hindrance to their gameplay experience.

1) Checking the Elder Scrolls Online official social media handles

Bethesda Tweet regarding the server issues recently (Image via Twitter.com/BethesdaSupport)

More often than not, the developers make sure to let the players know of any uncanny server issue or log-in surges at a specific location through their official social handles positively. For example, players were recently informed of maintenance beforehand through the game's official Twitter handle.

The recent login-in surge in the Zeal of Zenithar event was fixed quickly by the developers, and the players were reimbursed with an extended deadline for the event. Hence, it can be said that Bethesda is diligent about solving server issues and maintenance regarding the MMO.

2) Checking other websites regarding the server issues

A still of the ESO server status website (Image via esoserverstatus.net)

There are instances where players do not necessarily find a report on social media regarding certain maintenance and log-in issues. However, certain websites, such as esoserverstatus.net, show exactly the current status of the game servers in each platform and area.

This website is specifically made for presenting the server status of Elder Scrolls Online and is called ESO Server Status. You can find all the platforms and regions of the game available and if there is any persistent server issue.

Elder Scrolls Online's current server status

As of the time of writing this article, there seem to be no problems in the ESO servers. There have been no reports of any uncanny disruptions in either the social media handles of the developers or the ESO Server Status website.

This was everything you had to know regarding the game's server status and how to check it in time of need.