Elder Scrolls Online Zeal of Zenithar event: How to participate, rewards, and more

As the Zeal of Zenithar event has returned in The Elder Scrolls Online, the fans of the MMO have an opportunity to relish the benefits of this event to its full potential. From completing daily event quests to enjoying impressive rewards, the Zeal of Zenithar has always been among the most anticipated event in the MMO's catalog.

The event began on July 28, 2023, and will continue till August 8, 2023. Hence, now is the best time to participate and help yourselves to the rewards of the Zeal of Zenithar event in The Elder Scrolls Online.

How to participate in the Zeal of Zenithar event in The Elder Scrolls Online

Speak to Amminus Varo to kickstart the process (Image via Bethesda)

Participating in the Zeal of Zenithar event is quite simple in the MMO, as it will be explained in the game itself. However, even if you missed it, we have your back. As mentioned earlier, you will have to take part in the daily event quest every day and complete it to be eligible for the attractive rewards that are coming forth.

To participate in the Zeal of Zenithar event:

Traverse to the Belkarth festival grounds and interact with Amminus Varo to get "The Unrefusable Offer" quest. Once you complete this quest, you will unlock your daily event quest, "Honest Toil."

The Zeal of Zenithar daily quest rewards

Once you complete the "Honest Toil" quest for the first time, you will receive Zenithar's Sublime Parcel Box. You might have already guessed it, but these boxes are reward chests. Opening them will grant you the exciting rewards waiting for you in this event.

That said, after completing the "Honet Toil" quest for the first time in Elder Scrolls Online, you will receive Zenithar's Delightful Parcels every subsequent time you complete it.

The major rewards that you are eligible to obtain through this event are (as mentioned in the official Bethesda blog):

A tradeable outfit style page for the new Kwama Miner’s Kit outfit-style armor

A tradeable outfit style page for the new Ashen Militia weapon style

Durable crafting materials, provisioning ingredients, alchemy reagents, runestones, or a motif-style item

Crafting boosters

Chance to drop a gold-tier booster or a research time scroll

Furnishing or provisioning recipes

Repair kits, siege repair kits, or a small chance for an Impresario Group Repair Kit

Treasure Maps, Survey Reports, Imperial City vault keys, Companion gear, or a random currency pouch

The random currency pouch can contain either gold or Tel Var stones; there is an extremely small chance that you discover a jackpot that allows 100,000 of the associated currency!

The earnings from this pouch, jackpot or otherwise, are unaffected by any form of currency boosts

More ways to get these rewards during the Zeal of Zenithar Event

As always, there are more ways aside from grinding the same quest repeatedly to get these rewards in Elder Scrolls Online. These are (as mentioned in the official Bethesda blog):

Completing the introductory quest "The Unrefusable Offer"

Completing any Master Writ, per discipline, per account, each day.

Subsequent Master Writs of the same discipline won’t provide further boxes until the daily reset.

First daily Crafting Writ, per account, completed each day

Each time you defeat a world boss while grouped with a player who is in at least one of your player guilds.

Each time you complete a world event while grouped with a player who is in at least one of your player guilds.

That was everything you had to know regarding the Zeal of Zenithar Event in Elder Scrolls Online and how to enjoy it to its fullest extent in the MMORPG.