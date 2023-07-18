Elder Scrolls Online reveals "Ascent of the Arcanist" limited promotion - rewards, how to get, and more

Elder Scrolls Online revealed their limited-time “Ascent of the Arcanist” promotion today. Through it, they want to reward players for taking the time to play the new class, added in the ESO: Necrom expansion. The good news is that those who have already met the requirements for this event can unlock the rewards immediately. Everyone else has a limited time to reach the goal set out by ZeniMax.

The Ascent of the Arcanist promotion is now available but is only going to be around for a limited time in Elder Scrolls Online. If you want to take part, it’s easy to do so - just have access to the new class, and begin leveling up.

How does Elder Scrolls Online’s Ascent of the Arcanist promotion work?

The Arcanist class is the latest addition to Elder Scrolls Online and the focus of the Ascent of the Arcanist promotion in the game. Available starting today and lasting until July 28, 2023, players have roughly a week to level up this new class.

All you have to do is get an Arcanist to level 10 in Elder Scrolls Online - which means you’ve unlocked the Neophyte Researcher achievement.

Thankfully, if you’ve already got a character at that level, you can immediately claim the rewards. It won’t take long to get to level 10, either.

Quite a few fun rewards await players who take the time to get an Arcanist to 10 (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Here are the rewards for the Ascent of the Arcanist promotion in ESO:

Rewards

Scrawl of the Arcanist Visage face markings

Scrawl of the Arcanist Tattoos body markings

Devoted Torchbug pet

3x Grand Gold Coast EXP Scrolls (+150% exp for 1 hour)

1x Skill Respecification Scroll

Once you have a level 10 Arcanist, whether new or already established, you unlock the rewards in the in-game Crown Store. This class has an incredible list of powers and abilities, all of which come from the Daedric Prince Hermaeus Mora.

What is the Arcanist class in Elder Scrolls Online?

ESO Necrom's Arcanist is such a fun class to play (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Arcanist is a powerful new class that arrived in the Necrom expansion of Elder Scrolls Online. Right out of the gate at level 1, this class can do incredible amounts of damage. Early on, you’ll receive your primary damage combo Runeblades + Fatecarver.

That said, it still has a great tank build and a healer option, like the previous additions to the game (Warden, Necromancer). No matter how you want to play this class, there are plenty of options for you. However, if you want the new rewards, you need to take part in the Ascent of the Arcanist promotional event.

ESO's Ascent of the Necromancer is live now and will be available until July 28, 2023. If you want to read our ESO Necrom review, you can find it here.