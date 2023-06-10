All new housing, furniture, and achievements in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Necrom adds loads of new content to the already massive world of Tamriel in Elder Scrolls Online. With the latest update, players are given new places to visit, a class that has never been seen before, and a fresh set of challenges to undertake. This new update will surely add hours of gameplay to the already vast world of Elder Scrolls Online.

If you're looking to purchase a new property or want to renovate your homes with new furniture, Necrom has freshly added content for you. However, if you're simply looking to grind and earn more achievement points, this update covers you as well.

What are the new homes added in Elder Scrolls Online?

Owning property within Tamriel was a feature added to Elder Scrolls Online with the Homestead update in 2017. Since then, it has been a part of the game's core gameplay elements, and new homes and new ways to customize these homes have been steadily added with each new major update. This time, you are given two new potential properties to purchase to rest in between your adventures.

The first new home that you can purchase is Journey's End Lodgings. This is a spacious room in an inn located in the city of Necrom. The inn is called Mourner's Solace Inn, and you must acquire a deed to the room before using it to rest and store items.

You can either spend 3000 gold to purchase the deed to Journey's End Lodgings or complete the quest Room to Spare if you haven't done so already. It is important to note that the quest must be started from within the inn to ensure you can acquire the deed to the room later.

The second property you can purchase in Necrom is the swanky Emissary's Enclave, and it can be yours for a fee of 1,300,000 gold. However, before you can even think about purchasing this house, you will need to earn the Necrom Grand Adventurer achievement, which will also grant you 50 achievement points in Elder Scrolls Online.

Earning this achievement will take some time. You will be running around the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, completing quests before being considered worthy enough to own this luxurious property. You will need to complete 28 unique quests found in Elder Scrolls Online's Telvanni Peninsula and in Apocrypha to earn this achievement and become eligible to purchase this home.

New furniture in Elder Scroll Online

Necrom also includes a myriad of brand-new selections of furniture to add to the homes you own in Elder Scrolls Online. There are over a hundred new additions in this department, so it will take time to collect them all if you want access to the full range of options available in-game. Here is a breakdown of where you can get the new furniture in Necrom according to the Elder Scrolls Online official patch notes.

There is a grand total of 101 new Furnishing Plans you can find by looting monsters, chests, and other places in Elder Scrolls Online where loot can be acquired.

Within the Bastion Nymic world event that can be found in the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, you can find five new Book Furnishings and five new Furnishing Plans.

There are 12 new furnishings that you can purchase from Vasei in Necrom once you complete the achievement associated with each individual piece of furniture.

Ten new rare paintings can be found in the chests scattered across Necrom.

If you are into landscaping and would like to spend time customizing the aesthetic around your homes, you can purchase 11 new Home Goods Furnisher items from Murkhold in Necrom. This includes a variety of Apocrypha-style flora and rocks, along with different kinds of mushrooms native to the Telvanni Peninsula.

You can now style your alchemy tables with a Telvanni Peninsula theme and 14 new Antiquity Furnishings.

You will earn a new bust for completing the Sanity's Edge trial.

Four new tapestries can be earned as a reward for Tales of Tributes matches.

Accessing each new furniture can become a grind, but if you want every single option to be accessible when customizing your house, it will be worth it.

New achievements and titles in Elder Scrolls Online

The achievements screen displayed in Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda)

The latest update also adds a whopping 103 brand-new achievements that you can get, each earning you some sweet Achievement Points. You must go through Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha and log heavy hours to earn each achievement. Aside from achievements, there are also seven new titles that you can claim for completing specific challenges.

Fate's Chosen and Hero of Necrom are two titles tied to the city of Necrom. You can earn the former by earning the achievement Champion of Necrom, while the latter can be earned by completing an achievement called Hero of Necrom.

Sanity's Scourge is a title you can earn for completing the Sanity's Edge Trial while playing on Normal Difficulty. However, if you were to complete this same trial on veteran mode, the title would say Sanity's Warrior. The Title Tenacious Dreamer is also related to the Sanity's Edge trial, and you can earn the title by earning the similarly-named achievement. Lastly, earning the achievement Sane and Clear Headed will reward you with the Tormentor's Bane title in Elder Scrolls Online.

Elder Scrolls Online adds loads of new content to the game, and the update is already live on PC and Mac. Console players will receive the update for this open-world MMORPG on June 20, 2023.

