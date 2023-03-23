5 toughest achievements in video games

All video games have a list of associated achievements or trophies that give a sweet acknowledgment to the players on completing a mission, collecting all the trinkets, and so on. While the majority of fans go with the flow and earn milestones by playing the games on their terms, others like to collect them all. Acquiring all the achievements in a game becomes its task for competitive players and completionists.

Some gamers consider a game complete after they have obtained all of the accomplishments, despite the many obstacles encountered in obtaining them. There are a few games that make it extremely challenging for such ardent gamers to get the gratification of 100% game accomplishment.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

You asked for it in Evil Within and 4 other hardest achievements in games

1) Mein Leben in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Securing other achievements in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is considerably easier, but the real test is acquiring the Mein Leben, which tasks players to complete the game on the highest difficulty. The game's difficulty levels range from easy, medium, and hard to nail-bitingly severe, with Mein Leben being the most challenging.

The first hurdle in getting the achievement is to complete the game once to unlock the said difficulty. While using the Mein Leben option, players must complete the game with one life, and even a single death necessitates a restart. Additionally, adversaries are brutal in this difficulty setting, looking to make getting the achievement almost impossible.

2) Shadows rushed me in Max Payne 3

Max Payne 3 features its iconic New York Minute mode that requires players to complete each chapter within the stipulated time limit. To nab the Shadows rushed me achievement, players must complete a playthrough of the New York Minute Hardcore mode, which is unlocked after managing to finish the New York Minute mode.

The game presents a significant challenge because adversaries assault the players aggressively, making it a difficult undertaking. It not only needs players to complete the game in one sitting with one life, but it also requires them to destroy enemies quickly before the timer runs out, making it one of the most difficult feats in gaming.

3) Messiah in Outlast 2

Outlast 2 has you hiding from crazed villagers and cult members with just a handheld camera. This camera requires batteries, and players will need the night vision option to see in the game's nighttime areas. The Messiah achievement can be unlocked by completing the game on the highest difficulty.

To add insult to injury, one cannot reload batteries into the camera even once, along with fending off bloodthirsty lunatics who are liable to chase the players aggressively in the highest difficulty setting. Outlast 2 is one of the most difficult horror games to date due to the lack of any weapons.

4) Better than the best in Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 is a great shooter game with nasty x-ray kills and solid sniper mechanics. As a result, it is natural for fans to strive for 100% completion. Better than the best achievement is a true test of patience since it involves finishing the campaign on the highest difficulty called Authentic Plus.

Apart from fierce resistance from enemies at each level, players will need to cope with a lack of HUD (mini-map). Additionally, once detected, hostile soldiers doggedly follow the players and summon reinforcements, substantially increasing the difficulty of each engagement.

5) You asked for it in Evil Within

Evil Within is a survival horror game that pits players against creepy monsters and a handful of supernatural entities. The You asked for it achievement demands horror fans to fend off these monsters which can potentially kill the players with a single hit. The limited ammunition and aggressive assault tactics of adversaries offer no opportunity for error, making this tough to maintain.

The only silver lining is the fact that upon dying, players do not need to restart from the beginning like the other games in this list since there are regular checkpoints and manual saves. Obtaining this milestone, however, is a time-consuming and difficult process.

While the above feats may seem impossible and daunting for some players, many relish such challenges under the condition that the games are robust and devoid of technical issues that hinder acquiring such achievements.

