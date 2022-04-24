How GTA Online players can quickly restart heists

Players shouldn’t expect every heist to go their way in GTA Online, which means they will have to retry missions.

Murphy’s Law states that if something can go wrong, it eventually will. GTA Online fully embraces this concept with their heist missions. Whether it’s a failed strategy or an untimely death, players know this frustration all too well.

Sometimes a player wants to retry the mission right away. After all the hard work they put in, they just want to get back into the game. The good news is that it only takes a press of a button. Before they know it, players will pick up where they left off.

How to quickly restart heists in GTA Online

The purpose of this article is to inform players on how to restart heists in GTA Online. Whether it’s the casino or Cayo Perico, players just want to get it over with. There is a lot of money at stake with these missions.

They can restart in the menu screen

Depending on the system, players will have to input a specific button. Whenever they fail a mission, they will be taken to a menu screen. This is where they can restart the mission immediately. Below are the button presses for each system:

PlayStation 4 and 5 : R2

: R2 Xbox One and Series X: RT (right trigger)

Shortly afterwards, GTA Online players will be taken back to a previous checkpoint. For example, if they manage to infiltrate El Rubio’s compound but die on the way out, they will restart there.

Some heists have multiple sections to go through, so keep that in mind. At the very least, players have a way to go back, instead of exiting back to the beginning.

A note on restarting in Cayo Perico

GTA Online players have three different sections for this heist:

Sneaking into El Rubio’s compound

Stealing his treasure and leaving the compound

Getting off the island

Anytime the player quickly restarts, they will be taken back to the last checkpoint. For example, if they somehow get wasted while trying to escape the island, they will spawn outside the compound. They don’t have to do everything all over again.

However, this is meant to be a stealth-based mission. If the player goes inside the compound while the alarms went off, then it will stay that way for the rest of the mission. Even if they quickly restart, the guards will still be on alert.

GTA Online players should only restart the mission if they make it into the compound quietly. Otherwise, this heist will become extremely difficult for them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul