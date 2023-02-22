What should you do after completing the main story in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy is an engaging and surprisingly meaty RPG adventure. Easily clocking in over 25 hours to complete the main campaign, most players will have many fond memories from their stay in Hogwarts. However, as with many open-world games, their journey isn't over yet. For players who wish to stick around longer, there are a number of things that they can engage in after the conclusion of the primary narrative.

From challenges and side missions to collectibles and more, players can continue indugling into the game's magical world after completing the main storyline. Here's everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy's post-game content.

There is no shortage of activities after beating the main campaign in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Finish all pending side missions

Agung Sutrisna @gungsut Side mission but I dare to say "Mind Your Own Business" IS the best mission in this game. #HogwartsLegacy Side mission but I dare to say "Mind Your Own Business" IS the best mission in this game. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/voK5EtPUGa

Hogwarts Legacy boasts a large number of side missions to undertake. From helping your fellow students to aiding the denizens that live beyond the castle's walls, there are many different faces to meet. Every single side mission is unique in one way or another. There are Relationship Quests as well, which involves important NPCs in the game, like the players' Companions.

2) Complete all challenges, including Merlin's Trials

Hogwarts Legacy is generally brimming with activities to engage in. These range from popping balloons while flying a broom to completing in-game challenges such as perfoming certain spells on particular foes.

Furthermore, players can try to complete Merlin's Trials, which are bite-sized puzzle scenarios sprinkled around the map. Each of these will test the player in different manners, so be prepared.

3) Find all collectibles, including Field Guide Pages

m•⚡Triss simp⚡ @hosie_fireheart



#HogwartsLegacy this right here was by far the hardest field guide I have ever found. You have to be on a specific spot to hit it with confringo bc it gets blocked by the railing. Also, I don't know how to get that chest 🥲 I haven't seen any doors leading up to that room this right here was by far the hardest field guide I have ever found. You have to be on a specific spot to hit it with confringo bc it gets blocked by the railing. Also, I don't know how to get that chest 🥲 I haven't seen any doors leading up to that room#HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/hF9BfCcsa5

What good is an open-world map without things to discover? Hogwarts Legacy definitely has its players covered on that front. Ranging from resources and materials required for crafting to varied gear to locate, there's certainly a lot to do in the RPG.

Furthermore, there are specific collectibles, such as the Demiguise Statues and Field Guide Pages. The latter, in particular, are key collectibles in the game and must be discovered using the Revelio spell in certain locations.

4) Further renovate your Room of Requirement

One of the most frequented areas in Hogwarts Legacy, the Room of Requirement, is the player's own personal haven. In addition to being able to access handy tools that aid gameplay progression, players can also customize this living space to reflect their individual tastes and personality. With dozens of decorations to discover and unlock over the course of the game, players have more than enough reasons to repeatedly head back to this location.

5) Max out your level

As an RPG, Hogwarts Legacy features several genre-staples, including a leveling system and skill trees. Players get to earn experience as they progress, leveling up their character to become far more powerful. Unfortunately, this growth comes to an end at level 40. Considering that players generally finish the game long before they can hit this level, there's still time to earn more Talent points.

6) Finish post-game quests

Pikapie2883 @pika_pai 🖤🦡 and some brave Hufflepuff was standing on the head masters podium, it's a glitch but I was so excited and then that happened and I bout died laughing this game is AMAZING so glad they delayed it so many times to get it right Well I won the house cup🖤🦡 and some brave Hufflepuff was standing on the head masters podium, it's a glitch but I was so excited and then that happened and I bout died laughingthis game is AMAZING so glad they delayed it so many times to get it right #HogwartsLegacy Well I won the house cup 💛🖤🦡 and some brave Hufflepuff was standing on the head masters podium, it's a glitch but I was so excited and then that happened and I bout died laughing 😂 this game is AMAZING so glad they delayed it so many times to get it right #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/0dtypkQ2Vg

Two exclusive side missions are available only after beating the story. One is called Weasley's Watchful Eye, where Professor Weasley will comment on your progress with regards to gathering Field Guides. To complete this particular mission, you must find them all.

The other mission is called House Cup and is unlocked after finishing the previous quest. Serving as a closure to the protagonist's magical journey, they will attend the House Cup ceremony to celebrate the House that won the most points in the year.

7) Explore everything on the map

Although the open-world map may be small in comparison to modern standards, there's still a lot to do and many locales to discover. From beating bandit camps to exploring optional dungeons, many thrills await adventurous players. Be sure to take advantage of the flight options to discover everything that's on the map.

8) Hunt down achievements

Richafa|Playing Hogwarts Legacy| @Lord_Richafa After 58 hours, all the challenges are done and i've reached max level. I can also smell the platinum trophy #HogwartsLegacy After 58 hours, all the challenges are done and i've reached max level. I can also smell the platinum trophy #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/lIeOuYLN7U

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on the platforms of PC (via Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox, each of which offer achievements for players to tackle. Trophy hunters will most likely be drawn in by this aspect, as these achievements offer new excuses to return to the game.

