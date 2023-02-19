Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Man Behind the Moons side quest?

Hogwarts Legacy features many discoveries to be made. From gears to collectibles, there is something around every corner. This is true whether indoors or outdoors.

One of the many colletcibles also includes the Demiguise statues - peculiar figurines that must be obtained to learn upgrades to an incredibly useful spell. The Man Behind the Moons is a key mission that allows players to take this step forward.

Unlike other quests, this mission does not have a specific objective. This may confuse players at first, but it is fairly simple.

Hogwarts Legacy's The Man Behind the Moons side quest unlocks Alohomora I

To get this side mission in the first place, players must finish the main quest called The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament.

The goal is simple: to gather various Demiguise Statues around the world. Note that these only spawn during the night. This can also include locked locations both inside and outside the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

So, players will have to use the level 1 unlocking spell (taught when starting the side quest) to get inside these previously unreachable areas. However, they will also encounter level two and level three locks. As expected, the Alohomora I does not work.

This means players will have to upgrade it. This is done by finding the Demiguise Statues. Here are the requirements to be met:

Nine Demiguise Statues: unlocks Alohomora level two

13 Demiguise Statues: unlocks Alohomora level three

Rebel Rick 🏆125🏆 🪄 @RebelRickGaming Well at least now I only need 3 more to unlock the trophy for finding them all. #HogwartsLegacy Maxed out Alohomora! I hated looking for those Demiguise statuesWell at least now I only need 3 more to unlock the trophy for finding them all. #PS5Share Maxed out Alohomora! I hated looking for those Demiguise statues😩 Well at least now I only need 3 more to unlock the trophy for finding them all. #PS5Share, #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/X7EAcPqALe

This means that when players find nine of these statues, they can go back to the caretaker, Galdwin Moon, to turn them in. This will allow the protagonist learn the second tier of the unlocking spell. Find four more to get the final version, which should make all areas of the open-world explorable to the user - at least those that are not barred by spell progression.

However, there’s more. After tier three of the Alohomora spell has been unlocked, players will be prompted by mail to visit the town of Hogsmeade. This will see them confront an NPC called Piers Pemberton.

After being told that the statues are causing distress to the caretaker, Pemberton revealed that he is indeed the one who has scattered them around the area. His motive was revenge, to give Mr. Moon a taste of his own medicine as he is related to Pemberton's past.

With that done, players can return to Moon to give him the details. He can be found in the Faculty Tower area. This should wrap up the side mission "The Man Behind the Moons" for Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock locks in Hogwarts Legacy?

Alohomora is the only way to unlock locks in Hogwarts Legacy. This is initiated in the form of a lockpicking mini-game where players must tweak the gears to the right position. Finding the unlocking mechanic to be difficult? Here's how to deal with the mnigame easily.

Hogwarts Legacy launched on February 10, 2023, and is available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch edition is set for release on July 25, 2023.

