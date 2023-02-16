Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Caretaker's Lunar Lament quest

Hogwarts Legacy was released internationally on February 10 and has become one of the most popular games across all platforms. It offers ample content to keep gamers engaged, and the title's main plot is both immersive and exciting.

Hogwarts Legacy has 43 primary quests that are divided into 13 chapters. The Caretaker's Lunar Lament is the 23rd main mission that falls under Prepare For Your Search for the Final Keeper storyline.

In the quest, you first have to meet Hogwarts' caretaker, Gladwin Moon, to learn a new charm called Alohomora, which is a lock-picking spell. After that, you have to interact with strange Demiguise Statues. The following article will guide players and help them complete the quest successfully.

Step-by-step procedure to complete The Caretaker's Lunar Lament quest in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Go and talk to Gladwin Moon

When the quest becomes available, you must speak with Gladwin Moon, the caretaker near Hogwarts Legacy's Reception Hall. After chatting with him, he will request that you examine a Demiguise Statue and how it changes as the day turns to night.

2) Remove the Demiguise Moon from the statue

When night falls in Hogwarts Legacy, go up to the statue; you will now be able to remove the Demiguise Moon from it. After collecting the item, the sculpture will automatically vanish.

3) Follow Gladwin

You must now follow Gladwin, who will lead you to the Faculty Tower with a locked door adjacent to it. He will show you how to cast the Alohomora spell. To successfully learn and cast it, complete the spell-learning minigame. After that, you'll need to use the new charm to pick the lock on a nearby door.

4) Pick the Faculty Tower door

After you use Alohomora on the aforementioned door, a minigame will appear, which will be difficult to grasp at first. The process is easy and involves one green spark and a single red spark; rotate them one by one until two additional lights of the same colors appear. When both the green and red gears are rotating, press and hold both dials for a few seconds until the door is unlocked.

5) Use a Disillusionment Charm

After successfully opening the door, go through it and cast a Disillusionment Charm to ensure that no one notices you.

6) Finding and retrieving the Demiguise Moon

Gladwin will ask you to retrieve two Demiguise Moons, one from the Prefects' Bathroom and the other one from the Hospital Wing.

!st Demiguise Moon (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Gamerpillar)

For the first one, you must climb the stairs inside Faculty Towers and use Revelio to disclose the surrounding persons you must avoid. To sneak past the area and avoid prefects, use simple spells to lure them away. Continue up the next flight of stairs, staying to the right to avoid the two prefects in the left corner. Head up the spiral staircase to the Prefect's bathroom and use Alohomora to unlock the door.

Inside the bathroom, take the right side, as a couple of entities you must avoid will be on the left side. You will be able to recover the moon from the Demiguise statue on this room's far end.

2nd Demiguise Moon (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Gamerpillar)

For the second one, head back out and take the spiral staircase to your right to arrive at the Hospital Wing Floo Flames location. Turn left and carefully make your way past the nurse and professor. Then, go behind one of the beds to discover the Demiguise statue placed on the table on the room's far side.

7) Go back to Gladwin and return both the Demiguise Moons

Completion of the quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Gamerpillar)

You can then cautiously stroll all the way back down, avoiding the prefects, and deliver Demiguise Moons to Gladwin. Interact with him to successfully complete the 23rd Hogwarts Legacy main quest.

Poll : 0 votes