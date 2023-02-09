Where to get Demiguise Moon and upgrade Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

Alohomora is one of the many spells in Hogwarts Legacy and is used to magically pick locks and access restricted areas of the map. Mr. Moon will teach this magic to the students after they find three Demiguise statues for him during the quest, The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will need to find more of these statues if they want to upgrade their spell to level 2 and level 3. There are a total of 33 Demiguise Moons to find, including the three in the quest. While 25 of them are needed for upgrades, all of them are needed for a trophy called Demiguise Dread.

This article will guide wizards and witches to the location of all of them. Having the ability to fly (broom or mount) and fast travel in Hogwarts Legacy (Floo Flame) will make this collectible hunt much easier.

How to get Demiguise Moons from the Statues and their locations in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, Demiguise Moons can only be collected at night, and players can wait till night time by opening up the map and pressing the Wait button. As mentioned, the first three are found during the The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest, which requires the main character to be level 14 to start. These statues can be found in:

The first one is right next to Mr. Moon, who asks you to pick it up as part of the quest. Number 2 is at the back of the prefects bathroom in the faculty tower. As the quest description advises, you should use the Disillusionment spell to sneak past people. The third can be found in the Hospital Wing sitting on a tea table in the back.

Bringing these three back to Mr. Moon will complete the quest and unlock the Alohomora spell. The next set of Demiguise Moons are needed to upgrade the spell and are part of the quest, The Man Behind the Moons, in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete The Man Behind the Moons quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, there won't be any helpful quest markers guiding you to the location of these statues. They can be found scattered around the map in Hogwarts Legacy:

Pitt-Upon-Ford: It is in a large, unlocked home just south of the Floo Flame. Collect the moon from the floor on the third storey. Upper Hogsfield: Look for a cottage next to well, it has a wheel near the front door. As soon as you enter the house you will see the statue is sitting on the stool. Aranshrine: It is located on the second floor of the house right in front of the Floo Flame. The main door of the house has a level 1 lock on it. Lower Hogsfield: Look in the house facing the Floo Flame. The statue is hiding behind the entrance door. Brocburrow: You will find it in a cottage with a shop and pond nearby. The Demiguise Moon is found on the bottom shelf right next to a folding partition. Keenbridge: Cross the bridge from the Floo Flame straight into a house with a cart and shop at the front. It is on a table right behind the main door with a level 1 lock. Irondale: There is a house in front of the Floo Flame. Enter the house, turn right, and the statue will be present behind the counter in front of the furnace. Marunweem: Walk to the first house of this small settlement. It can be found behind the counter next to the cauldron. Hogsmeade: Enter the first building found when approaching from the south bridge. It is on the dressing stand in the shopkeeper’s bedroom.

This should wrap up the second leg of the collectible hunt and you should be able to upgrade Alohomora to level 2. The final leg of collecting Demiguise Moons will unlock the final level for the spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogsmeade: It is in a house south of Ollivander's. You can now access this house using your level 2 Alomora spell, and the statue is in the upstairs bedroom. Hogsmeade: Head to the Hog’s Head tavern in the south. You will find it on top of some crates in the cellar behind the bar. Hogsmeade: Dash to the second house on the right, north of the Hog’s Head and Floo Flame. There is a level 2 lock on the front door. Pick up the Demiguise Moon from the upstairs bedroom. Hogsmeade: There is a door on the north side of the big building at the center of town. Go in the door, up the stairs on the right until you reach a level 2 locked door. The statue is inside. Hogsmeade: Just right of the central house you will see a tall building. Unlock the door and take the statue sitting on a crate on the highest floor. Hogsmeade: The Demiguise Moon is on the counter of the blacksmith called Dervish Banges north of town. Hogsmeade: Head to the small house on the cliff, north-west of town. It has a level 1 lock. Look for the statue is inside. Hogsmeade: Look for the house on the left when coming from the northern bridge. After picking the level 1 lock, collect the moon from the top of the fireplace. Feldcroft: Look for a well in this area and a house right in front of it. Go through the level 2 lock on the house and find the statue on the left. Bainburgh: Run into the house behind the bulletin board. Use Alohomora to get by the level 1 lock and pick up the Demiguise Moon. Cragcroft: In the house next to a shop. The statue is next to the bed on the second floor. Clock Tower Courtyard: Across the bridge on the left there should be a locked bathroom. The stall at the center leads to a furnace room with the moon. The Great Hall: Behind the locked door on the right end of the hall.

Take these Demiguise Moons to Gladwin Moon to get the final Alohomora upgrade in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get the Demiguise Dread trophy in Hogwarts legacy

There are still eight Demiguise Moons left that can be grabbed if you want the Demiguise Dread Trophy for Hogwarts Legacy.

Divination Classroom: Climb the staircase and up the ladder to get to the classroom. The statue is on a desk. Potions Classroom: Go down the stairs on the left into the hallway behind the locked door. Run to the first locked door on the left and loot the statue behind it. Library: Get to the bottom floor of the library. The statue is next to a large chest. Beasts Classroom: Face the Floo Flame and go to the right until you get to a level two locked door. The Demiguise Moon is inside. Hogwarts North Exit: Go out the gate and turn left and go inside the locked room under the stairs. Pick up the statue on the right. Transfiguration Courtyard: Head inside the hall next to the Floo Flame and unlock the door on the right. Find the Demiguise Moon inside. Transfiguration Courtyard: Head to the left across the courtyard from the Floo Flame into a hallway. Head down the stairs and take a left at the bottom to a level 2 locked door. The statue is on the right of the entrance to this room. Professor Fig’s Classroom: Head up the stairs and into the room. The Demiguise Statue is sitting next to the fireplace behind the desk.

Picking this one up will unlock the Demiguise Dread Trophy. Readers can click here for more guides, news, and info on Hogwarts Legacy.

