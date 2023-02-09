Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 and the RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards are built for high-end gaming at 4K resolutions without compromises. The GPUs are the top-of-the-line flagship option from the Ampere-based RTX 30 series lineup.

Thus, it is no wonder that the GPU can handle Hogwarts Legacy without major issues. However, like most other AAA video games, the title comes with a bunch of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning a bit difficult.

Thus, in this guide, we have listed the best settings for the RTX 3090 Ti to play Hogwarts Legacy without frame drops and lag.

The RTX 3090 Ti handles Hogwarts Legacy like a champion

The 3090 Ti is the fastest graphics card from last-gen. It is a slightly bumped-up version of the original RTX 3090 from 2020. This makes it about five to seven percent faster than the non-Ti card.

In the list below, the best graphics settings to play the game at the best visual quality and high frame rates with a 3090 Ti are included.

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at the best visual quality

Hogwarts Legacy is a demanding game but it has been optimized well on PC. Thus, high-end GPUs like the RTX 3090 Ti will have zero problems playing the game flawlessly at glorious 4K UHD resolution.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at the highest framerates

Some gamers might want to get more than 60 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy to utilize their high refresh rate panels. While users can drop the resolution to achieve the same, another alternative is to tweak the settings slightly.

The following settings will help achieve the same:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: As per support and preference

As per support and preference Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: High

The RTX 3090 Ti is among the fastest graphics cards money can buy. Thus, it is no wonder that the GPU can easily run the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy without major frame drops and stutters.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

