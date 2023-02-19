Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Solved by the Bell side quest

Hogwarts Legacy incentivizes you to explore the open world, catch magical beasts and solve puzzles. The title contains a variety of missions that will test your puzzle-solving skills, like the Solved by the Bell side quest. To start this mission, you will need to find a musical note diagram in Henrietta's Hideaway.

This diagram points to Clagmar Castle. In the western section of this castle, you will find nine bells resembling the ones in the diagram. If you hit the bells in the right sequence, you will hear a familiar tune and conclude the quest.

Finding the musical note diagram and solving the bell puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features tons of side content that can be acquired by interacting with characters. However, the Solved by the Bell side mission can be triggered by finding a musical note diagram in Henrietta's Hideaway in the Manor Cape region.

Objective: Find a musical note diagram and solve the bell puzzle at Clagmar Castle.

Quest description: You will stumble upon a diagram in Henrietta's Hideaway. It depicts some musical notes etched beside nine bells and a location. You must head to Clagmar Castle to find the bells and figure out the mystery behind the diagram.

Rewards: Treasure-Seeker's Longcoat, 180 experience (XP), and 400 Galleons.

You must travel to Henrietta's Hideaway in Manor Cape region (Image via WB Games)

Obtaining this diagram requires three spells: Incendio, Glacius, and Arresto Momentum. Feel free to refer to this guide to complete all assignments and learn these spells. Then travel to Henrietta's Hideaway. As soon as you enter this dungeon, you will find a cube on one of the slots on the floor.

You will also notice a statue to your left. Cast Incendio on the pedestal, and the statute rotates, revealing another cube. You can either cast Wingardium Leviosa or Accio to pick up the cube and place it in the empty slot on the floor. The cube on the left will glow yellow, and the one on the right will shine blue.

Their colors hint at using Incendio on the left cube and Glacius on the right. As a result, the door opens to an area populated with Ashwinder enemies. Defeat them all and take the stairs to the left. You will come across a magical wall that will obstruct your path. Cast Arresto Momentum to disable its magic and proceed to the next area.

Cast Incendio on the left cube and Glacius on the right cube (Image via WB Games)

You will encounter more enemies and follow the quest marker to enter a secret room upon defeating them. You can find the musical note diagram on the table. It's time to head to Clagmar Castle to investigate further.

Solving the bell puzzle

The castle is populated with enemies, so a battle is inevitable. Defeat them all and then find the bells in the western section of the castle. There will be nine bells total, and the diagram doesn't indicate the ringing sequence. Cast a basic spell using the R2 button (on PS5) to ring them in the order depicted in the image below:

Ring the bells in the sequence shown in this image (Image via WB Games)

You will hear the Harry Potter theme chime after ringing the bells in the correct sequence. After that, a chest will pop up to your left. You will be rewarded with Treasure-Seeker's Longcoat and 400 Galleons. This concludes the Solved by the Bell side mission in Hogwarts Legacy.

More About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy comprises a slew of thematic gameplay mechanics reminiscent of the Harry Potter movies and books. There are skill categories like Spells, Core, Dark Arts, Stealth, and Room of Requirement that varies up the combat experience. There are many gear items with unique traits that boost character stats.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with fairly positive reviews. Avalanche Software's decision not to include fan-favorite characters worked in their favor since Hogwarts Legacy consists of a diverse cast of characters in an era previously unexplored.

