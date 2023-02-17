All Hogwarts Legacy assignments: How to complete, rewards, and more

As a RPG title, Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy features a large number of story quests and side content. Professors at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry provide players with missions in the form of assignments that must be completed. Being a student in Hogwarts Legacy involves completing these tasks and unlocking a new spell as a reward.

Presently, Hogwarts Legacy consists of twelve assignments for you to partake in. Five of these are tied to the main story progression. Although the rest are in the form of side quests, you must complete them if you want to learn more spells in the game.

A guide for completing assignments in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Professor Ronen’s Assignment

Level Requirement: Level 3

Rewards: 150 XP and Reparo Spell

This assignment involves collecting two flying pages. One of these pages is in the vicinity of Professor Ronen. Your cue to locate it is the broken statue in the north direction of the professor. The second page can be found in the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower in Hogwarts Legacy. You can reach it by simply following the quest marker.

Cast Accio once you locate the flying page near the staircase. You must then return to Professor Ronen. As a reward, he teaches you Reparo and you must complete a mini-game to learn the spell.

2) Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Level Requirement: Level 4

Rewards: 150 XP and Incendio Spell

You will have to win two Crossed Wands duels in Hogwarts Legacy to complete this assignment. Speak with Lucan Brattleby at the Clock Tower to initiate a series of side quests with him. As part of the requirements, you must face fellow students in two rounds of duels. After winning these duels, you must speak to Lucan once again.

You will have to participate in a spell combination practice session with him. This time around, you must use a combo of spells on a dummy to conclude the quest. Upon completing these quests, you can speak to Professor Hecat to learn Incendio.

3) Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2

Level Requirement: Level 7

Rewards:150 XP and Expelliarmus Spell

Completing this Hogwarts Legacy assignment involves using Incendio on foes five times and dodging enemies by rolling ten times. You can complete this task by engaging in combat throughout the open world and clearing out bandit camps. Alternatively, you can continue the main missions and naturally achieve the requirements for this assignment.

4) Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1

Level Requirement: Level 16

Rewards: 150 XP, Venomous Tentacula, Mandrake, and Wingardium Leviosa Spell

You can unlock the popular Wingardium Leviosa by completing this assignment from Herbology Professor Garlick. You must obtain Venomous Tentacula and Mandrake as part of this task and use them once. Fortunately, these components can be purchased from Dogweed and Deathcap, a store that's located in the northern section of Hogsmeade.

You can buy Mandrake for 500 Galleons while Venomous Tentacula will cost 600 Galleons. Refer to this guide to farm Galleons quickly in Hogwarts Legacy. Now look for enemies in the open world and use both items in combat.

You will need to stun multiple enemies using Mandrake to finish the assignment, so make sure that you use it when you spot two or more foes in an area. Return to Professor Garlick and inform her about your triumph. You can then learn Wingardium Leviosa by playing a spell-learning mini-game.

5) Professor Weasley’s Assignment

Level Requirement: Level 20

Rewards: 150 XP and Transformation Spell

Professor Weasely tasks you with collecting two field guide pages. One can be found in the Underground Harbor and the other in the Library. The page in the Underground Harbor can be found inside a cave leading to the docks area. Cast Revelio to highlight it if you're unable to locate the page.

The second page can be found in the Library where you will meet Sophronia Franklin and she'll ask you some questions as part of her quiz. You can refer to this comprehensive quiz guide for all the answers. Once you reply to all of her questions, you can pick up the page. You can obtain the page regardless of whether the answers are correct or wrong.

After collecting the two required pages, you must attend the Transfiguration class. It's situated in the Astronomy Wing where you will learn the spell via mini-game.

6) Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1

Level Requirement: Level 5

Rewards: 150 XP and Glacius Spell

This is a fun assignment in Hogwarts Legacy that involves popping balloons around Hogsmeade and the Quidditch Pitch. You must use your flying broom in Hogwarts Legacy to pop all of the required balloons. There will be ten balloons in total, five in each area.

You can conveniently follow the quest marker to return to Madam Kogawa who gave you the assignment. She will reward you with Glacius, a freezing spell that's useful when you're fighting a swarm of enemies.

7) Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2

Level Requirement: Level 5

Rewards: 150 XP and Arresto Momentum Spell

Madam Kogawa’s second assignment is similar to the previous one. All you need to do is pop balloons, with five of them being in Keenbridge Tower and five around the Spires. This assignment is intended to give you even more flying practice.

Once you complete flying through the balloons in both locations, follow the quest marker to Flying Class Lawn and speak with Madam Kogawa. She will teach you Arresto Momentum, a potent spell to slow down your foes in battle.

8) Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2

Level Requirement: Level 16

Rewards: 150 XP and Flipendo Spell

Completing this assignment involves two tasks: Growing and harvesting Fluxweed and using three combat plants simultaneously. First, head to the Magic Neep store to buy Fluxweed Seeds that cost 350 Galleons. You must then travel to the Tomes and Scroll store to purchase a Potting Table with a large pot spellcraft, which will cost you 1000 Galleons.

Next, go to the Room of Requirement and place the Potting Table in an empty space before planting the Fluxweed Seeds. After fifteen minutes, you should be able to harvest Fluxweed, which concludes the first task of this assignment.

Hogwarts Legacy has three combat plants: Venomous Tentacula, Mandrake, and the Chinese Chomping Cabbage. You can purchase them for a total cost of 1400 Galleons. Alternatively, you can buy their seeds for 2450 Galleons and grow them yourself. To fulfill the second requirement of the task, you will have to use these plants simultaneously.

You can return to the Greenhouse where Professor Garlick can be found and use these plants one by one. Fortunately, there's no need for you to be in combat to use them for this assignment. Hold the L1 button (on PS5) and use the right stick to select the plant and release L1. You must press and hold L1 again to use them. After doing so, speak to Professor Garlick and she will teach you Flipendo.

9) Professor Howin’s Assignment

Level Requirement: Level 18

Rewards: 150 XP and Bombarda Spell

To learn Bombarda in Hogwarts Legacy, you must catch a Giant Purple Toad and Diricawl with the Nab-Sack. The Nab-Sack can be acquired after completing the story mission - The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom. To find the Giant Purple Toad, travel to the North Ford Bog. There's a Giant Purple Toad Nest in this area and you can catch the creature with the Nab-Sack. Next up, you should be able to find Diricawl in Hogwarts Valley.

Once you're done capturing these creatures, you'll need to attend the Beasts Class, which is located in the Bell Tower Wing. Return to Professor Howin and play a spell-learning mini-game to acquire Bombarda.

10) Professor Onai’s Assignment

Level Requirement: Level 15

Rewards: 150 XP and Descendo Spell

Professor Onai will teach you Descendo once you acquire Troll Bogeys, use Depulso on a levitated enemy, and attend Divination Class. To get Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy, you can either defeat a troll or buy one for 100 Galleons from J.Pippin’s Potions shop.

To cast Depulso on a levitated enemy, simply use Levioso on your foe and then use Depulso to complete the second task of this assignment. You must then head to the Divination Class in the Library Annex. After attending the class, you can engage in a spell-learning mini-game to learn Descendo from Professor Onai.

11) Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1

Level Requirement: Level 15

Rewards: 150 XP and Depulso Spell

Successful completion of this assignment requires using a Focus Potion, consuming Maxima and Edurus Potion simultaneously, and attending Potions Class. You can buy these potions from J. Pippin’s Potions store. It will cost you a total of 1100 Galleons to purchase them all.

Once acquired, head to any location in Hogwarts Legacy and just use them one by one. You can then head to the Library Annex where the Potions Class is and attend the lecture. You should interact with Professor Sharp, who will teach you Depulso.

12) Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2

Level Requirement: Level 16

Rewards: 150 XP and Diffindo Spell

You can learn Diffindo from Professor Sharp after using the Invisibility Potion and Thunderbrew Potion against enemies. Both of these can be purchased from J.Pippin’s shop as well. The Invisibility Potion costs 500 Galleons, while Thunderbrew will set you back by 1000 Galleons.

Feel free to use the Invisibility Potion wherever you like. However, to satisfy the assignment's conditions, you will need to use Thunderbrew Potion in battle. Once you complete the acquisition and consumption of these two potions, return to Professor Sharp for your reward. Upon interacting with him, you will be rewarded with the Diffindo spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

In general, Hogwarts Legacy is garnering fairly positive reviews. Despite the absence of the series' fan-favorite characters, Hogwarts Legacy has managed to deliver a cohesive experience by including thematic elements that's faithful to the source material.

