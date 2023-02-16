In Hogwarts Legacy, made by Avalanche Software and WB Games, players assume control of a fully customizable protagonist. They explore the castle grounds and iconic surrounding areas, such as Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, amid a conspiracy that threatens to tear down the wizarding world.

Since the game itself is based on the Harry Potter series, players naturally expect references and additions, which are delivered for the most part. Unfortunately, one of the most anticipated additions has been confirmed to be not present—Quidditch.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Quidditch is omitted from Hogwarts Legacy due to the lore

The Headmaster cancels this term's Quidditch season (Image via YouTube/pgp)

Hogwarts Legacy made it clear right out of the gate in the first few hours of the game that Quidditch will not be available.

Headmaster Nigellus Black announces that Quidditch season will be canceled for the rest of the term due to an unfortunate accident involving a student during a session, much to the students' and protagonist's dismay.

However, there is a slight silver lining to this rather bleak state of affairs. Players can, at the very least, use brooms as means of travel, freely exploring the castle grounds of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and, in several other locations, in the form of time trials.

Detailing the reasons behind the Quidditch ban by Headmaster Black

Players can later find out during the events of the game's extensive single-player campaign from a nurse on duty at the time of the accident that the Quidditch ban was perhaps banned due to petty circumstances.

According to this note, the nurse remarks that the injured student had a minor injury that did not constitute an outright ban. Rather, she believed that the injured student, being a pureblood, was the cause of the cancellation. It is assumed that the Headmaster approved a blanket ruling due to the injury received by a “pureblood” since it had somehow insulted his ideals.

However, real-world reasons such as lack of time and budget constraints may be the actual cause for the omission of this sport.

Some hope still remains in the form of downloadable content as a future update

Note: The following section is purely based on the writer's speculation and opinions.

While players cannot play Quidditch yet on the campus grounds of Hogwarts, it is to be noted that an entire pitch is present in Hogwarts Legacy, fully detailed with everything in place, save the players and team compositions.

It can therefore be assumed that Avalanche Software might add the sport via an in-game post-launch DLC update. Given the sport's popularity in media and among fans, it would be a wasted opportunity not to include it later in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. A Nintendo Switch version and last-gen ports are also in active development, slated for a release sometime later this year.

Poll : 0 votes