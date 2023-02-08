Hogwarts Legacy guide: How to win Crossed Wands duels

One of the most exciting features of Avalanche's Hogwarts Legacy is your ability to cast a myriad of spells for a wide range of effects. Being able to levitate or repair objects by uttering a single word is a dream come true for Harry Potter fans. Obviously, spells can be utilized in combat as well, with many of them boasting offensive and defensive capabilities.

You'll need to practice using them to improve your spellcasting and the general strength of those spells, with wand duels being a great way to do so. This article will provide some tips on how you can win the Crossed Wands championship in the highly anticipated RPG.

Combat tips for the Crossed Wands Duel quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Interestingly, these particular wand duels can be accessed fairly early on in Hogwarts Legacy. After learning Accio and Levioso on your first day, you must head to the Clock Tower to speak to Lucan Brattleby. Doing so will allow you to challenge other students to a duel.

You can perform a trial round with dummies to better understand dueling. In total, Crossed Wands will have three rounds of battle, with each round being more difficult than the previous one. You will face off against multiple enemies, but you will be joined by a partner to aid you in battle.

When you're up against multiple enemies in Hogwarts Legacy, a good combo to remember is Protego and then Stupefy. This is an essential basic block and counter combo that's taught to you early on in the game. Basically, Protego is used to block incoming attacks while Stupefy is used to counterattack right after a block.

A bright circle will appear above your character's head when you're about to be hit by a spell. This useful indicator can be used to determine exactly when you must block. Casting Stupefy immediately after a successful block will result in an effective counter.

Your opponents in these duels will generally have their shields up, with shield weaknesses indicated by their color:

Yellow shields can be broken with Levioso.

Purple Shields are destroyed by Accio.

Red shields are removed with Incendio.

In Hogwarts Legacy, breaking one shield often generates a shockwave that destroys other shields nearby. Casting the right spells and having good reflexes will ensure your victory in these duels.

Overall, the magical duels in Hogwarts Legacy are fairly straightforward and simple, requiring you to simply master the basics and eventually emerge victorious. After winning this championship, you'll be awarded the Crossed Wands Champions Garb.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world role-playing game that's set in the magical world of Harry Potter, where you step into the shoes of a fifth-year student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You'll be able to attend classes, explore the castle and its surroundings, learn new spells, and interact with teachers and other students.

The game will see a global official release for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, and will subsequently be released for other platforms at a later date.

