3 best spell combos in Hogwarts Legacy

With over 20 spells available, Hogwarts Legacy players can combine dozens to deal massive damage and create great action sequences. Most spells can be unlocked as part of the main story, while others require completing side quests like assignments.

An assignment is a quest given by a teacher with numerous tasks attached. Once the tasks are completed, players must return to the teacher and learn the spell. All players have to do is attend the classes associated with each spell.

This article will talk about the best spell combos one can use in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: Most effective spell combos for high damage

1) Imperio and Petrificus Totalus

Stealth is an integral part of Hogwarts Legacy as it helps players against groups of enemies all over the Scottish Highlands. Petrificus Totalus is one of the best spells to use in such situations. It can instantly and permanently immobilize almost all enemies except Trolls and other high-level hostiles.

However, Pertificus Totalus is not a regular spell. It only shows up as a prompt when the player is undetected by enemies and is close enough to perform a stealth attack. This circumstance makes using this spell impossible when fighting a group of enemies out of cover.

If the player decides to use the Imperius Curse on the last remaining enemy from a group, the game registers it as a stealth encounter, and one can use the Petrificus Totalus spell to strike down the enemy.

While this spell instantly removes low-level enemies, fighting Trolls and other high-ranking hostiles cannot be disposed of in one go, even with Petrificus Totalus. Therefore, players must first use Imperio to make the Troll an ally for 20 seconds, after which they need to spam Petrificus Totalus by getting closer to it.

2) Close range combat (Accio, Descendo, Glacius, Incendio)

Many individual spells maximize damage in Hogwarts Legacy, but combining spells can often top those values while making the game a lot more fun. For this combo, players must start using Accio, which will summon an enemy toward them. The next step is to use Descendo to slam the enemy into the ground, dealing impact damage.

Next comes Glacius, which freezes the hostile. Players should note that frozen or levitating enemies are more susceptible to damage, so these spells can help players finish combat encounters quicker.

The combo is finished using Incendio, so it's advised to be used in close-range encounters. Incendio can be devastating, especially when upgraded using the Talents system in Hogwarts Legacy.

3) Long range combat (Levioso, Descendo, Glacius, Diffindo)

Long-range combat in Hogwarts Legacy is all about delayed enemy attacks to carve out a window to deal the maximum amount of damage possible. Players can start this combo with Levioso, which levitates the enemy in one spot and renders them helpless. Once this is in effect, players can use Descendo to slam the hostile into the ground.

Glacius comes next, freezing the enemy and multiplying their damage absorption. The final spell to use is Diffindo, one of the deadliest in the game in terms of damage (aside from Avada Kedavra, which can one-shot enemies).

Hogwarts Legacy’s combat system was praised by many for its smooth movement and the variety of spells in the player’s arsenal. The game combines spellcasting with traditional game mechanics like dodging or rolling, creating the perfect Harry Potter/Wizarding World experience and the feel of an open-world RPG.

