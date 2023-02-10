How to unlock Descendo in Hogwarts Legacy?

Descendo is a late-game force spell that can be unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy. The spell can increase impact damage while using Force Spells and performing many combos. As it is a late-game item, it is recommended that players explore the vast world and unlock as many obtainable spells as possible.

Players must also be prepared as they must complete a few requirements while completing the quest. This guide will help players unlock the powerful spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlocking the late-game powerful spell Descendo in Hogwarts Legacy

Before accessing the questline, players must complete the Percival Rackham's Trial quest, which requires the players to meet Professor Fig in the tower. This will unlock a log of further quests, including a side activity called Professor Onai's Assignment, which provides the Descendo spell as a reward in Hogwarts Legacy.

Objectives of Professor Onai's Assignment

The objective will feature two tasks; the first will be to defeat a troll and collect a troll bogey. The second task will require blasting an enemy while airborne using Depulso, which requires a small amount of skill from the players to perform combos. Completing the objectives will reward the players with the Descendo spell.

Steps to complete

Open the world map. Visit any troll lair. There are many troll lairs on the map, but it is recommended that players visit the Feldcroft region as that region has a higher probability of finding a troll. Locate a lake on the top right of the region with a lake and two islands in the center. Exploring the region will unlock camps. A troll lair will be unlocked on the map and will be accessible. Visit the location and find a troll. Defeat the troll and collect the dropped item. This will complete the first task of the quest. Fly through the location and locate enemies. They can be generally found by facing the opposite side of the lair in the Feldcroft region. Cast Leviosa on one of the enemies to flip them up in the air and immediately cast a Puso spell on them. This will result in a blast effect and immediately inflict colossal damage, completing the second task of the questline. Open the map again and locate the quest on the central bottom side of the castle. Go inside the castle and climb up the staircase. A magical ladder will roll down. Climb up the ladder and reach the Divination class. Speak with Professor Onai and complete the conversation. Complete the puzzle, and the Descendo spell will be unlocked.

Professor Onai will instruct players to practice the Descendo spell on the training dummy. Players may obey the instructions and equip the spell to cast. This will also help them learn about its usage in Hogwarts Legacy.

Tips for defeating the troll

The trolls in Hogwarts Legacy receive almost negligible to no damage when using Force and Control spells, so players are advised to carry and perform many damage spells.

Players will be required to dodge troll attacks as they cannot block them. Trolls are also immune to Leviosa and Depulso, so the only way to inflict massive damage on the trolls is by using damage spells.

