How to hit a troll with its own boulder in Hogwarts Legacy

Dueling Feats are special types of combat challenges in Hogwarts Legacy that involve completing a certain task against a specific type of enemy. These feats pit players against various enemies from the Harry Potter books as they perform combat feats such as flinging a boulder back at a troll.

Carrying out this particular Dueling Feat is simple but requires some timing. Let's look at how to perform this feat.

How to use Protego to fling boulder back at trolls in Hogwarts Legacy

When players encounter trolls out in the world of Hogwarts Legacy, a list of feats they can perform will appear on their screen. One is the particularly tricky “Hit a Troll with its own Boulder” feat. Trolls are large creatures, and the Protego spell doesn't work on most attacks. It is best to avoid them by dodge-rolling out of the way.

Trolls will, at times, try to throw a boulder at the witch or wizard fighting them. This is the only attack that Protego can defend against, and with the right timing, players can flick it back to cause massive damage.

To do so, players must

Block the boulder with Protego (Triangle button on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, and Q on PC), which will cause it to bounce off the shield. While the boulder is still in the air and as soon as the shield disappears, activate Ancient Magic throw (R1 on PlayStation, RB on Xbox, and Z on PC) If this is timed correctly, players will successfully hit the troll with its own boulder.

With patience and practice, players should be able to perform this move successfully. Taking down trolls will be much easier with this method.

Another trick witches and wizards can do is knock the troll club back at them upon being attacked. When a troll slams their club to the ground, players must dodge it and cast a spell called Flipendo. This will deal a lot of damage and, if done right the first time, will complete the Dueling Feat challenge.

Hogwarts Legacy has been well-received by the gaming community and the Harry Potter fanbase. It lets people step into the shoes of a student studying at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This entails being in a school offering magic classes, broom riding, mysterious areas to explore, and magical creatures to find.

Players can spend hours exploring Hogwarts Castle and its surroundings or honing one’s magical capabilities and combat prowess. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is expected to be released on other platforms at a later date. Readers can click here for more news, guides, and information on Hogwarts Legacy.

