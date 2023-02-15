List of all Magical Beasts that you can breed in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with many interesting activities in which players can participate. From exploring various caves and dungeons to racing broomsticks, there's a lot that players can do when they're tired of completing the main quests.

Breeding magical beasts is an avenue players can explore, and it is a nice way to earn some Galleons in the game, but it involves catching these beasts first. However, not all beasts can be bred."

Irrespective of the beast, the total breeding procedure lasts 30 minutes in Hogwarts Legacy.

Players will come across a total of 13 creatures in Hogwarts Legacy. Out of these 13, the Phoenix is unavailable for breeding. The other creatures that can be bred are as follows:

Graphorn

Diricawl

Thestral

Kneazle

Mooncalf

Fwooper

Niffler

Jobberknoll

Giant Purple Toad

Unicorn

Hippogriff

Puffskein

How to breed magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players must first unlock the Room of Requirements to breed magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy and then set up the Vivarium to store their captured beasts. Players will also need to complete the "Foal of the Dead" quest, where they will have to breed a Thestral. This quest basically works as a tutorial for the beast breeding feature.

In this quest, players will be tasked with rescuing a male Thestral and learning the Breeding Pen spellcraft. The Thestrals can be found on the northwestern side of the map, but it can be slightly tricky to catch them. However, if players cast a Disillusionment charm on themselves and then cast Arresto Momentum, they can easily bag the male Thestral into their Nab-Sack. Players can head to Tomes and Scroll in Hogsmeade for the Breeding Pen spellcraft and purchase it for 1000 Galleons.

With everything accounted for, players can make their way back to the Room of Requirements and do the following:

After you've visited the Room of Requirements and let the Thestrals inside your new Vivarium, you will now have to set up the Breeding Pen. This will set you back 12 moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy.

With the pen now set up, interact with it and select the male and female Thestrals.

Finalize the process and wait 30 real-world minutes; the breeding should be complete.

Breeding beasts and then selling them at Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade can be an easy way to make money in Hogwarts. However, not all creatures are available for breeding from the get-go. Players will have to catch a male and a female of the species they want to breed in order to begin the procedure.

Moreover, players won't be able to bring all the beasts to the Vivarium simultaneously. They will have to complete quests with Deek to unlock different Vivariums. Each one can hold up to four beasts. Given that there are 13 beasts in total, players will have to complete four quests to unlock all four Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy. If there's a DLC planned for the game in the near future, the developers might consider adding more beasts for players to capture and tame in the game.

