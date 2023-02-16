How to chain Petrificus Totalus with Imperio to cheese hard encounters in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with hard-hitting enemies and really strong bosses. Even with the right set of spells, players might have a difficult time defeating some of the bulkier enemies in the game.

While Hogwarts Legacy has an entire arsenal of offensive spells, a unique two-spell combo can be used to end difficult encounters rather easily - the Imperius Curse and the Full Body Binding Curse, a.k.a Petrificus Totalus.

The latter isn't exactly an offensive spell and is usually used in combination with the Disillusionment Spell. So, how does the Imperio-Petrificus Totalus combination work?

How to make hard encounters easy in Hogwarts Legacy?

Since the cheese in question makes use of both the Petrificus Totalus spell and the Imperius curse, players will have to ensure they learn these two spells first before they can start using this.

To unlock the Petrificus Totalus spell, players will have to complete Percival Rakham's First Trial. When it comes to the Imperius Curse, they will have to complete the In the Shadow of Time quest.

With these spells unlocked, players can finally use this cheese. To do this, here's what they will have to do:

Whenever you get into a combat scenario, cast the Imperius curse on your target. The moment you see the green cross appearing on them, move in close and you will be prompted to use the Petrificus Totalus curse on them. Your target will lose a considerable chunk of health every time you hit them with Petrificus Totalus. Depending upon the health of your target, you might have to hit them a couple of times with the spell.

Here are a few tips that players need to keep in mind while trying to use this cheese in Hogwarts Legacy. Primarily, it works best when facing a single enemy. If there are multiple in the area, they will have to adopt different strategies. Defeat smaller ads in a fight and then proceed to use this strategy on the boss.

Using the Glacius spell also yields similar results, but for some reason, it doesn't really work on Trolls. Either way, this is a rather interesting way to defeat bosses in Hogwarts Legacy. Although this is one of the few exploits revealed till now, it wouldn't be surprising if more of them come to light.

Moreover, Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player title, and the developers haven't hinted at including any PvP or co-op elements in the game yet. So, it's unlikely that this exploit will be patched out anytime soon.

Are there any repercussions for using Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

As of now, there are no repercussions for using Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy. Players can go ahead and use the Cruciatus Curse, the Imperius Curse, or the Killing Curse as much as they like, but it doesn't affect the game's consequences.

These three curses are some of the strongest spells that players can acquire and use in combat. Given that there are build choices available, players can create builds that revolve around these three. If used properly, this build can be devastating.

Poll : 0 votes