How to unlock Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the newest entry in the Wizarding World franchise and follows players in the shoes of a self-insert protagonist fresh into their fifth year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players visit and interact with familiar sights and locations, such as the castle grounds, Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley, as they find themselves entangled in a plot that could threaten to tear the wizarding world to pieces.

Like any good role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy also consists of unique abilities (spells in this case) that players can progressively unlock and master in the extensive single-player campaign. While the spells in-game consist of utilitarian and offensive types, this guide will focus exclusively on the unforgivable Cruciatus Curse.

Note: Spoilers for the campaign for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Viewer discretion is advisable.

Unlocking Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy

As is with all Unforgivable Curses in the game, unlocking the Cruciatus Curse only takes place a few hours into the campaign of Hogwarts Legacy, following a side quest from your favorite Slytherin companion, Sebastian Swallow.

Read on to find out how to unlock this deadly spell, which can be missed if players choose the wrong options:

Progress through the game’s campaign and complete the main story quest, “Welcome to Hogsmeade.”

As a prerequisite, players must be at least level 16 before accessing this quest.

Check your owl mail to receive a letter from Sebastain and begin the quest, “In the Shadow of the Study,” and meet up with him outside the Slytherin Common Room.

Follow Sebastian and speak with Ominis Gaunt.

Next, use Confringo to light the 3 braziers to unlock the door.

Head down the chamber to come across a locked door.

Interact with the device next to the door and align it according to the two symbols on the locked gate. Head into the next chamber to reveal yet another locked gate.

Head through the other, half-opened gate beside it to come across another locking device.

Align the device to match the lower half with the symbol on the gate to open the way forward.

Head into the third chamber. Note the symbol on the gate that is not scratched out.

Head back to the previous lock device and align the top half with the symbol on the gate.

Use Lumos to see things clearer in the dark if you need to.

The central gate will now open, and players can head through it to find an ominous gate with a letter and “Crucio” written on the ground.

Players will now be tasked with learning the Cruciatus Curse and can choose from 3 options.

Choosing not to learn the curse will stop the quest, and players will never have access to the spell again.

However, choosing to speak to Sebastian will unlock the curse, with the option to cast it on him or have him cast it on you. Pick the option where it allows you to cast it on him to learn the curse.

Trace out the vertical W pattern to master the spell. A cutscene will shortly follow, and the player will cast Crucio on Sebastian to unlock the path forward.

The spell will now be unlocked for use in-game.

Eager players can now enjoy using one of the most potent spells in Hogwarts Legacy and pave their path forward to being a master of the Dark Arts.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

