How to unlock Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to dabble in the three Unforgivable Curses, with Imperio being one of them. Players can learn this spell from Sebastian Sallow, but it is not part of any main quest so one has to progress through his prior missions. Ideally, one should acquire level 17 before undertaking this quest.

Imperio can be unlocked during Sebastian’s quest In the Shadow of Time. He will send an owl post, and the mission can be located in the Feldcroft region. One can fast travel using the Feldcroft Catacombs Floo flame.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the game.

Acquire Imperio spell in Hogwarts Legacy with Sebastian Sallow

Hogwarts Legacy presents an opportunity for Potterheads to wield the three Unforgivable Curses. These are frowned upon in the Harry Potter lore, but you are free to learn them for use in battle. Imperio is a mind-control curse that prompts an enemy to fight on your side.

To begin your journey of unlocking the spell, you have to interact with a Slytherin named Sebastian Sallow.

He is a notorious student looking to explore the catacombs in Feldcroft to find an ancient relic. You can tag along with him as part of the "In the Shadows of Time" side mission to learn Imperio.

If you have a Floo Flame (fast travel point) unlocked near the catacombs, you won't face any problems finding the spot. They are located in the southern section of Feldcroft. Speak with Sebastian to begin the quest and then enter the catacombs along with him.

Catacombs are in southern Feldcroft (Image via WB Games)

You will be greeted by some spiders upon entering. Defeat them and feel free to use Revelio to light up all the collectibles in the area. The path ahead is blocked by cobwebs. Cast Incendio to burn them and progress to the next area.

Be ready to face a swarm of spiders again. Head straight, and you will happen upon a large room with an altar in the middle and three sets of skeletons. The one on the altar is quite visible, but you have to use Revelio to light up the other two stacks. You have to cast Accio and Wingardium Leviosa to take each skeleton stack towards a large door.

Take the skeletons towards the door (Image via WB Games)

The door in question has a bunch of old skeletons etched onto its arch. Simply bring the three stacks towards it one by one, after which it becomes susceptible to damage from the Bombarda spell. Walk through the door, and you will reach a hall covered with cobwebs.

Sebastian informs you that the note found in the previous room mentioned an Imperius (Imperio) curse. You are then given the option to either reject Sebastian’s proposal to learn Imperio or accept it. You must select the "Yes I’d like to learn the Imperius curse" dialog option to unlock it.

Press the correct buttons to learn Imperio (Image via WB Games)

This initiates a spell-learning mini-game. Press the correct sequence of buttons to unlock the Imperio curse. You will immediately be swarmed by more spiders. Feel free to test out your newly acquired mind control spell.

If you wish to upgrade your Imperio proficiency, then you must invest some talent points in Dark Arts skills. For that, you have to explore the top five Dark Arts talents in Hogwarts Legacy. The game consists of four other skill categories, namely Spell, Core, Stealth, and Room of requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy features a plethora of side content. Players can vary their experience by exploring the open world at their own pace and finding collectibles. The magical RPG has received positive reviews from critics and players alike.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will release on PS4 and Xbox One later on April 4, 2023. Fans can also play Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch starting July 25, 2023.

