How to get Mandrake in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Games' upcoming fantasy role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023, and rightfully so. It is essentially a role-playing experience that long-time fans of the Harry Potter (and the spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) books have been asking for, for over a decade.

While the story of Hogwarts Legacy takes place around a hundred years before the events of the books, it still features many of the series' iconic locations and even a few familiar faces.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players get to role-play as students at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and much like in the novels, they learn spells, brew potions, make new friends, and even face nefarious forces.

Among the many other things that players can use in combat to ward off the forces of evil are special herbs like the Chomping Cabbage, Venomous Tentacula, and Mandrake, the shrieking plant. Mandrake is also a quest item, where players must complete one of the Herbology class assignments.

Here's a guide on how to get the Mandrake in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to get Mandrake in Hogwarts Legacy?

The best and arguably easiest way to get Mandrakes and their seeds to plant the herb is by traveling towards the north of Hogsmeade to the "Dogweed and Deathcap" shop. Here, you can buy some of the rarest herbs found across the open world. To get to the Dogweed and Deathcap shop, you must head north past Brood and Peck and cross the bridge before going up a nearby hill.

Here's how you can access the Dogweed and Deathcap shop and get yourself a Mandrake or some Mandrake seeds:

The shop is in an alcove, where you can enter and begin shopping for some of the most exquisite and best herbs that you can find in Hogwarts.

It should be mentioned that most herbs and herb seeds at Dogweed and Deathcap do not come cheap, so you must have plenty of credits to spare if you make a purchase.

A fully-grown mandrake at the shop will cost you 500 credits , whereas the Mandrake seeds will cost you 800 credits .

, whereas the Mandrake seeds will cost you . Given that credits are not easy to come by in the earlier sections of the game, you will need to complete many quests before you amass enough credits to make a purchase.

Alternatively, you can always sell redundant resources in your inventory to make extra cash on top of what you earn by completing quests and exploring the open world.

There's another way to get a Mandrake if you don't want to spend your hard-earned in-game credits. Mandrakes occasionally appear in areas like the Forbidden Forest, particularly around bandit camp farms, giving you a chance to grab these shrieking herbs without spending credits.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with the early access period for Deluxe Edition owners already going live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The previous-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

