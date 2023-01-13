7 open-world games with the best side-quest narrative

Open-world games have been around for a couple of decades, but only in the last few years have they become extensive and immersive. Aside from the main storyline, some offer a diverse set of equally captivating side-quests.

While a multitude of side-quests comes with all open-world games these days, only a few have been able to engage players memorably. This list brings together some of the best open-world titles whose side-quests are so captivating that they might engage you more than the main storyline.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views and choices

Yakuza: Judgement and 6 other open-world games that offer some of the most memorable side-quests

1) Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes with a gigantic open-world map to explore and is also considered one of the most extended titles in this genre, released in the last decade. The main storyline as a whole has multiple alternate endings.

However, the side-quests, also known as the “Witcher Contracts” in the game, can be immersive to play. These include adrenaline-pumping activities like taking down mythological monsters. Moreover, the side-quests in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are beautifully intertwined with the main storyline, and the decisions taken by Geralt (the protagonist) overall impact the main plot.

2) Fallout: New Vegas ( 2010)

Fallout: New Vegas may not have as many side-quests as the other entries in the Fallout series, but the quality of the side-quests in the title is worth revisiting.

Fallout: New Vegas is built to truly appreciate the deep narrative depicted in the post-apocalyptic open-world environment. Players have no option but to indulge themselves in side-quests. Furthermore, Fallout: New Vegas also has a diverse set of entertainment activities to keep players occupied for a long time, like gambling and other card games like Blackjack and Roulette.

3) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018)

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a well-known open-world title that takes the franchise’s long line of the famous AC series a level up regarding non-linear exploration coupled with fantastic traversal mechanics. Players find themselves in the classical Greek era, embroiled in the Peloponnesian War raging between the squabbling Greek city-states. Every small decision the player makes has an underlying effect on how the storyline develops.

If the main quest becomes boring, AC Odyssey’s wide variety of side-quests, which reveal much about Greek mythology, can give players a ‘second wind’ in open-world exploration. These include slaying creatures from the country’s rich mythology, underwater exploration, and much more.

Every Greek character that players come across in the side-quests of Odyssey has a rich backdrop, and the best part about this open-world title is that players can mold the side missions according to their wishes.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world game built with the intention of pure exploration, and undoubtedly, Breath of the Wild has some of the best side-quests that one can indulge themselves in.

Players can explore the medieval-themed open world of Highrule in this game as they wish. The title probably has the most extended list of side-quests found anywhere else, with plenty of dungeons to explore and puzzles to solve, making it a unique open-world game in its own right.

5) GTA V (2013)

The entire GTA series was the frontrunner for incorporating fun side activities and hustles in their open-world maps. Among them, the fifth installment constitutes one of the most diverse sets of backup quests players can indulge themselves in for days.

Some activities, like running a business, occasionally require the players’ attention in the form of side missions. These can be trivial tasks such as shipping an item within the stipulated timeframe or undertaking illegal flying missions.

Besides them, GTA V has over a dozen recreational activities like participating in triathlons, drag races, and diving into the sea to undertake salvage item missions. The list of side-quests feels never-ending in this game, as players will encounter plenty of strangers and freaks on the streets of Los Santos. Completing favors asked by strangers can grant players additional cash rewards and respect points in the game.

6) Yakuza: Judgment (2018)

The Yakuza franchise might not offer a vast quantity of side-quests in their games, but when delivering fun and unique content, few can compete. Yakuza: Judgment is a noteworthy entry within the series that not only impresses with a captivating main plot, but the open-world environment also feels alive, filled with interesting NPC characters and activities.

There are plenty of side-quests that players can stumble across in this game. These include trivial tasks such as helping a restaurant owner to take down a group of petty thieves in a neighborhood. The unique flavor of each side-quest is available in Yakuza: Judgment, which makes it a highly addictive open-world game to try out.

7) Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix (2007)

Last on the list is a hidden gem of an open-world game that often gets underlooked in the Harry Potter series, the Order of Phoenix. This entry offers all of Hogwarts to explore, including its numerous secret chambers with many side missions, all of which have some purpose, such as unlocking a secret entrance and unraveling whatever lies beyond.

Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix offers a complete HP movie-like experience. Every place can be explored, from the iconic wizards’ chess chamber to Quidditch. Players can indulge in plenty of leisure activities, and overall, the title rarely makes one feel bored. Side quests in the Order of Phoenix have so much to offer that players can often forget about the main quest.

