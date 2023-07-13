Top 5 MMORPGs with massive open worlds

MMORPGs, or massively multiplayer online role-playing games, allow players to experience a virtual community in an alternate reality where they play as certain characters. One of the things gamers look for in an MMORPG is an open world and the elements that come with it. People get a sense of accomplishment from the exploration, immersion, and freedom that comes with a large open world.

Open worlds offer players a greater degree of freedom and agency, allowing them to choose their paths, decide where to go, and how to interact with the environment around them. The non-linear nature of open-world games enables them to pursue various activities of their choosing or engage in different quests.

With that said, here are the top five MMORPGs with a massive open world, where exploration is one of the main things to do in the game.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5) World War 2 Online

MMORPG - World War 2 Online (Image via Playnet)

Developed by Cornered Rat Software, World War II Online, a massively multiplayer online first-person shooter set during the Second World War, offers a large open world where players can engage in arms warfare, including armored warfare, infantry, and aerial combat. Players can choose which nation they would like to side with: the United States, France, the United Kingdom, or Germany.

Interestingly, this game features a realistic scaled representation of Western Europe that includes both strategic targets and areas of importance that players can capture and control, depending on what they want. Players are encouraged to team up in units to accomplish strategic objectives, as teamwork and coordination are essential to winning, just as in the military.

World War II Online is known for its realistic mechanics and immersive features that provide an authentic combat experience for players. It incorporates elements from the military such as ballistics and a wide range of weapons, vehicles, and aircraft that were used during the Second World War.

WWII Online’s popularity may have fluctuated over time, but it remains a good choice for military action and history enthusiasts. As of July 13, 2021, the game is available on Steam and is offering a 90-day all-access free premium trial for all new players signing up as part of their Steam launch

4) Lord of the Rings Online

MMORPG - Lord of the Rings Online (Image via Turbine)

Just like in J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, Lord of the Rings Online includes various playable races that have unique aspects. Aside from humans, other races include elves, dwarves, hobbits, stout-axes, and beornings. Players can choose their characters from these races and explore Middle Earth, following the story just like in the novel.

One of LOTRO’s main strengths includes intricate immersion in its elaborate world and storyline, where its open world notably shines. The game includes diverse landscapes, with different regions featuring distinct flora and fauna, offering a sense of familiarity and nostalgia for fans of The Lord of the Rings.

The game remains free-to-play in Steam, although with some restrictions. Players can get through it and enjoy the majestic scenery in the open world without spending anything,

3) Black Desert Online

MMORPG - Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert Online (BDO) is a popular MMORPG that offers a high-fantasy realm for players to explore. The vast open world is filled with diverse landscapes that are brought to life through dynamic weather systems highlighted by the flora and fauna.

The exploration in BDO offers seamless traversal where there are no loading screens or zone transitions, making the experience extremely immersive and enjoyable without interruptions.

The game’s open world is further enhanced by its visually impressive graphics and attention to detail that showcases realistic lighting, detailed textures, and visual effects.

BDO is free-to-play in certain parts of the world, such as Korea, Japan, and Russia. However, it has to be bought anywhere else, such as in the Philippines, where it is available on Steam.

2) Elder Scrolls Online

MMORPG - Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) takes place in the continent of Tamriel and encourages exploration and discovery while also featuring various regions and provinces with unique environments.

As the game is rather intricate and is set in the same universe as Skyrim and Morrowind, which are popular single-player Elder Scrolls games, the lore is very comprehensive.

The open world is famous for its opportunities for player-versus-player (PvP) combat in designated areas, such as Cyrodiil and the Imperial City. These zones provide large-scale battles and castle sieges, allowing players to compete for control over strategic locations and resources.

ESO is not free anymore but is still available on multiple platforms such as Xbox, PS4, PS5, and in PC through Steam.

1) World of Warcraft

MMORPG - World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard)

Made by the famous Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft (WOW) is still one of the best MMORPGs of all time, partly because of its popularity and influence.

In WoW, players can create their character from a variety of races and classes, such as humans, orcs, and elves. The game's open world offers a lot of interesting places that include dungeons and raids. Aside from the sights, the title also features social hubs where players can interact with each other.

Being a large game with a demanding player base, WoW has regular expansions and updates, making its open world even larger as new zones are unlocked.

WoW can be played in Battle.net for free up to level 20, but a subscription is needed for higher levels. It is worth getting if you are fond of MMORPGs and would like to try a classic.

When playing an MMORPG, one major aspect everyone is after is the vast open world. These five games are definitely worth looking into, as players can easily get lost from exploring alone. Of course, there are also other great MMOs for you to check out. It all comes down to a player's preference.

