10 best MMORPGs with the best weapon crafting system

In MMORPGs, the development of crafting mechanisms has undergone a series of advancements throughout time. In the current landscape, numerous gamers are seeking titles that offer more than just engrossing gameplay and captivating narratives. They also crave elaborate crafting encounters. One of the most exciting aspects of this is the weapon crafting system.

Some of the games listed in this article, such as Star Wars Galaxies and New World, have a completely new perspective on weapon crafting, which you may not find in other MMORPGs.

This article explores 10 MMORPGs that have stood out for their exceptional weapon crafting systems, offering players the chance to create powerful and unique weaponry to enhance their gameplay.

Black Desert Online, Albion Online, and other amazing MMORPGs with the best weapon-crafting experience

1) Black Desert Online

Crafting in Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert Online presents a crafting system that offers both simplicity and depth. With a skill-based approach, the crafting system becomes more intricate as your character's skills improve. This system encourages players to focus on mastering their crafting abilities to create weapons tailored to their play style.

Moreover, the game's innovative approach of tying crafting to trade crates adds a layer of economic strategy to the mix.

2) Albion Online

Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Albion Online distinguishes itself with a player-driven economy and a crafting system that is closely intertwined with PvP. Players gather resources and craft weapons that influence the game's economy, making crafting a strategic and competitive endeavor. The emphasis on regionalized resources encourages exploration and trade, ensuring that crafting remains a central gameplay element.

3) Star Wars Galaxies

Star War Galaxies (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

In Star Wars Galaxies, crafting goes beyond mere item assembly. The game's crafting system involves a meticulous process where players survey resources, analyze their qualities, and use the gathered information to create weapons with specific attributes. This deep level of involvement and decision-making makes the crafting process highly engaging and personalized.

4) EVE Online

Crafting in EVE Online (Image via CCP Games)

In the vast universe of EVE Online, crafting and gathering are paramount. Players mine resources, manufacture ships, and contribute to the massive player-driven economy. From small-scale tools to colossal structures, players can craft an extensive range of items, showcasing the game's depth and complexity in terms of crafting.

5) Runescape

Crafting in Runescape (Image via Jagex)

Runescape offers players a sense of accomplishment through its crafting system. The feeling of completing a crafted item is enhanced by the journey it takes to gather the necessary materials. This sense of achievement and adventure gives the crafting process a unique emotional touch.

6) Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online MMORPG (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Elder Scrolls Online introduces a rich crafting system that empowers players to upgrade dropped gear, craft sets, and furnish their environments. This system not only adds depth to the gameplay but also creates an avenue for economic prosperity through the sale of upgraded items and materials.

7) Lord of the Rings Online

Lord of the Rings Online MMORPG (Image via Standing Stone Games)

In Lord of the Rings Online, crafting serves as a valuable support mechanism for players engaged in raids and end-game content. Different crafting professions provide items that contribute to the success of raids, highlighting the cooperative aspect of crafting within the game.

8) Final Fantasy XIV

Crafting in Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV treats crafting as a parallel profession to combat roles. Players can specialize in different crafting classes, each with its own set of skills and mechanics. This approach gives the entire process a level of complexity and engagement akin to combat gameplay.

9) EverQuest 2

EverQuest 2 (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

EverQuest 2 offers a unique crafting experience with a focus on versatility. Players can delve into various crafting professions, and the game encourages players to explore multiple trades to create powerful items. The intricate crafting system makes mastering multiple trades a rewarding challenge.

10) New World

New World MMORPG (Image via Amazon Games)

In New World, crafting involves a meticulous process where players follow a chain of materials to create advanced items. This chain includes refining raw materials and using them to craft complex items. The game's integration of crafting stations and its focus on resource refinement make the process a strategic endeavor.

The MMORPG genre offers a diverse range of crafting systems that cater to different playstyles and preferences. This has evolved from simple item assembly to a strategic and immersive gameplay element that contributes significantly to the overall gaming experience.

Crafting often involves interaction with other players, allowing them to trade, share resources, and collaborate on crafting projects.