5 best gathering builds in Albion Online in 2023

Albion Online offers a diverse range of activities for players to engage in. One of these includes gathering resources, which is essential for crafting and progressing in the game. Mastering gathering in Albion Online is all about discovering the right build that suits your playstyle and offers effective resource collection and escape mechanisms.

This article will give you an overview of the five best builds suitable for gathering resources in the game.

Bloodletter, Double Bladed Staff, and other amazing gathering builds in Albion Online in 2023

1) Bloodletter build

Bloodletter build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The first entry on this list is the Bloodletter build. For the weapon of choice, we go with the Bloodletter and pick the second Q, second W, and first passive, and for the offhand, opt for the Expert's Mistcaller. Moving over to the helmet, equip the Master's Harvester cap and select the first ability.

To use the Gathering gear for this build, you can unlock the tier 6 Fiber Gathering and pick the Harvester gear. However, if you are a Skinner, opt for the respective Skinner gear. In the case of chest armor, choose the Harvester's Garb and select the second ability. As for shoes, the Harvester work boots with the second ability is a good option. You will require the Ford Sterling cape, while for consumables, go with the pork pie and the resistance potions. Lastly, select the Swift claw as your mount.

So, if a bunch of enemies suddenly appear and stage an onslaught, you must use the resistance potion to reduce the incoming damage. Other methods of escape include using the Invisible potion and dashing around your enemies to escape.

2) Double Bladed Staff build

Double Bladed Staff build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

In Albion Online, this build requires you to equip the Expert's Double Bladed Staff. For the abilities, choose the second Q, second W, and the first passive. Equip the Master's Mercenary Hood as the Head Armor and select the third ability and first passive. Choose the Master's Guardian Armor as your chest Armor and opt for the third ability and first passive.

As for the shoes, equip the Master's Soldier Boots and select the third ability and second passive. You may go with the Adept's Fort Sterling Cape, and for consumables, select the pork omelet and the Resistance potion. Lastly, select the Swiftclaw as your mount.

Although not suitable for PvP battles, this build works exceptionally well when you need to escape from enemies. If you are looking for builds with the highest chances of survival while completing the transporting missions, this is the best option. It uses gathering gear that gives you amazing bonuses and escaping abilities.

3) Dual Swords build

Dual Swords build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the weapon of choice in this build, choose the Dual Swords along with the first Q, second W, and third passive. The Master's Knight Helmet having the third ability and first passive is a good choice. For the chest armor, choose the Master's Guardian Armor and go with the third ability and first passive.

Equip the soldier boots and pick the third ability and second passive. For the choice of capes, you may go with the Adept's Fort Sterling Cape, and for consumables, select the pork omelet and the Resistance potion. Lastly, choose the Swiftclaw as your mount.

If you are surrounded by players, use the resistance potion to lower the incoming damage. Use the dashing ability to escape swiftly without incurring a lot of damage. If the enemies get too close, then you may use the R ability to produce AoE damage which will slow them down.

4) Invisibility build

Invisibility build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the weapon of choice, choose the Expert Double Bladed Staff, and select the second Q, second W, and first passive. As the Helmet in this build, you may choose the Master's Mercenary Hood along with the third ability and first passive. Pick the Master's Assassin Jacket and select the third ability and the first passive.

Opt for The Master's Soldier Boots as your shoes, and select the third ability and first passive. For the capes, choose the Fort Sterling Cape, and lastly, for consumables, choose the pork omelet and Invisibility Potion. You may equip the Swiftclaw as your mount for this build.

If you encounter any gankers while gathering resources, use the Q and E ability to dash away from them. Once you reach the closest entrance, use the Invisibility potion to confuse your enemies and safely exit from the ambush.

5) Battle Bracers build

Battle Bracers build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Coming to the last build on this list, you may select the Battle Bracers as the weapon and the second Q, first W, and first passive. As the Helmet, you may opt for Adept's Mage Cowl and choose the second ability and the first passive.

For the chest armor, select Adept's Mercenary Jacket, which allows you to regain some health over time. As for the shoes, get Adept's Soldier Boots, which give you a rejuvenating sprint. Select Adept's Cape, and for the consumables, go for the beef stew and resistance potion. Lastly, for your mount, the Swiftclaw comes out as the best choice.

The Battle Bracers build gives you lots of mobility and, thus, allows you to dodge and escape from any ambush or fight in Albion Online. It also provides you with some crowd-control abilities that can be used when surrounded by lots of enemies.