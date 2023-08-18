5 best ways to get rich in Albion Online

Albion Online presents a myriad of avenues to accumulate riches within its ever-evolving universe. As a novice, grasping the intricacies of the game mechanics and its operational dynamics might initially seem like a daunting task. Above all, mastering the art of wealth acquisition becomes a necessary task for all. Having money will enable you to execute fundamental undertakings like acquiring or enhancing equipment, engaging in trading endeavors, and various other pursuits.

From faction warfare to smart crafting strategies to hardcore expeditions, this article outlines five proven methods for you to get rich in Albion Online. Combining these strategies and adapting them to your playstyle can lead to significant silver accumulation and an enriched gaming experience.

Faction warfare, smart crafting, and three other ways to make money in the Albion Online

1) Faction warfare

Faction Warfare in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

In Albion Online, the Royal Continent cities engage in relentless faction warfare, presenting you with the chance to join various factions and participate in epic battles. As faction members, you can engage in combat even within Blue Zones, leading to thrilling encounters and, importantly, silver rewards.

You can spend one hour every day on Faction Warfare to get a huge amount of silver. During Bandit assaults, for instance, you can easily earn around a million silver. Factor in weekly bonuses and higher ranks for even greater profits. Faction warfare is particularly advantageous for newcomers, with the potential to earn up to 500k silver per hour.

You will be getting a weekly bonus that will add even more silver, and not to mention, that the higher the rank that you have, the more points you're going to be making.

2) Smart crafting

Smart Crafting in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Engaging in crafting within Albion Online proves to be both rewarding and demanding of resources. Nevertheless, the substantial benefits render the investment highly worthwhile. The process of crafting requires the accumulation of materials and gradual advancement through skill levels, resulting in the unlocking of superior-tier equipment.

To profit from it, start with crafting rookie items using the novice adventure mastery and gradually level up your crafting proficiency.

Choose items you personally use to craft and level up your gear. Additionally, gather materials, experiment to find profitable niches, and use focus points for efficiency. Crafting presents an opportunity to make money and identify market gaps, allowing you to capitalize on lucrative items.

3) Rare items

Making a profit from rare items in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Another way to earn a huge amount of silver is by investing in rare items. You can buy any item from the market that gets more expensive over time. For example, you may buy a skin for a million and then sell it for two or three million.

Some items may appear on sale and people might skip those because it doesn't seem worthwhile of their time and value. But over time, the price of these items may increase.

This way, you can make money by doing absolutely nothing. You are simply buying and collecting these mounts or skins and reselling them after a few months for an easy profit. You have the opportunity to invest in premium items and preserve these unique mounts as well. The longer you wait, the greater your long-term financial gains will be.

Similarly, you can peruse the marketplace, identifying trendy, and suitable options tailored to your preferences. Diversifying your income streams, ideally, two to three methods, ensures a contingency plan, safeguarding your earnings even if one avenue proves less fruitful.

4) Corrupted Dungeons and Hellgates

Corrupted Dungeons in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The best way to make money is by participating in Corrupted Dungeons or 2v2 Hellgates in Albion Online. Generating income in PvP scenarios can be quite challenging, especially for those without a substantial initial investment in high-quality gear or a dependable circle of friends to team up with.

However, for the majority of players who typically have a modest group of companions or prefer to play solo, particularly on PvP, there exists an optimal route for generating revenue.

The Corrupted Dungeons can be done solo, and for 2v2 Hellgates, you will need another player. You need to venture into a PvP dungeon and adopt a unique strategy. Instead of actively engaging in combat, the emphasis is placed on monster farming and chest opening.

Where any enemy is encountered, you must exit from the dungeon instantly. Alternatively, you can wait for the opponent to depart before moving on to the subsequent dungeon.

Chasing down an evasive player proves to be quite challenging, making this technique straightforward and lacking in excitement. This method requires a lot less silver investment at the start, so it is one of the easiest ways of making money in the MMORPG.

5) Hardcore expeditions

Albion Online Hardcore Expeditions (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

These expeditions are like any other open-world dungeon, but the catch is that you can only enter them with five-man groups and there is no PvP enabled. So first, you have to find the group which you can do by joining Albion Online discord servers or more commonly, by just opening the game and looking for group text channels.

As these dungeons don't have PvP, they won't give you the best money and fame. The way you overcome this is by using the highest item score gear and finishing these dungeons in the shortest amount of time. Therefore, by speedrunning these dungeons they will be profitable and 100% safe from other players.

This is the easiest way to make money and level up your weapon at the same time in Albion Online. However, it will require you to spend on your best gear initially. Now, it's up to you if this is how you want to make money. But if sometimes you really want to turn off your brain and just grind for easy and fast silver, then this is definitely a good option to do.