Gold markets in Albion Online: Purchase fees, trading, and more

In Albion Online, Gold plays a pivotal role in the game's economy. It acts as a universal currency, enabling you to purchase items, trade with others, and fuel your progression. Patch Notes 22.110.1 of Albion Online was recently released and have brought some new changes in the Gold markets of the game with the introduction of Purchase Fees.

Therefore, it becomes crucial for you to understand this ecosystem where you are aiming to excel in the game's financial aspects.

Understanding the Gold Markets in Albion Online

Albion Online is one of the ideal MMORPGs for low-end systems. The Gold Exchange of the game provides you with a platform to trade Gold for Silver and vice versa. However, it's important to note that Gold cannot be directly used for item trading. Instead, you are to engage with the Gold Exchange to convert Gold into Silver.

Accessing the Gold Exchange and making transactions

Albion Online Gold Market (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Accessing the Gold Exchange in Albion Online can be initiated by simply opening your character's inventory screen (press "I"). You'll spot a distinctive Gold symbol/button situated above your Silver amount. Clicking on this symbol opens the Gold Exchange interface, enabling you to seamlessly execute transactions.

The Gold Exchange offers you the flexibility to engage in immediate transactions or place buy orders to dictate the price at which you wish to purchase Gold. A noteworthy aspect is that both buy and sell orders are subject to a flat fee of 10 Silver, regardless of the transaction amount.

When you execute a buy order in Albion Online, you can either opt to purchase Gold instantly at the prevailing Silver value or set buy orders that align with your preferred price.

If a buy order aligns with or surpasses the ongoing buy price of Gold, the order is executed automatically. However, fulfillment is based on either the requested Gold amount or the available Gold up to the entered price, whichever criteria is met first.

Central to the Gold Exchange's mechanics is the queue system. Placing a buy or sell order puts you in an invisible queue, and for your order to be executed, the price of Gold in Silver must correspond to your set price. Furthermore, you must occupy the oldest position in the queue, ensuring priority fulfillment.

Selling Gold in Albion Online

Transactions using Gold in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Let's say the current Gold-to-Silver value for an immediate buy is 2000, while the value to sell Gold stands at 1500.

Player 1 establishes a buy order for 100 Gold at 1800 Silver each. Consequently, the sell Gold price adjusts to 1800, prevailing until Player 1's 100 Gold is bought.

Player 2 enters the scene with a buy order for 300 Gold at a price of 1900. The sell Gold price transitions to 1900 until Player 2's 300 Gold is bought.

Player 3 steps forward and sells 500 Gold. His transaction unfolds as follows: He secures the first 300 Gold at 1900 Silver each, followed by 100 Gold at 1800 Silver each. The remaining 100 Gold is sold at the last highest price of 1500, leading to a cumulative silver return of 900,000.

Buying Gold in Albion Online

In this scenario, the immediate Gold-to-Silver rate is 2000, with a selling price of 1500.

Player 1 introduces a sell order for 100 Gold, setting the price at 1900 Silver each. Consequently, the buy Gold price shifts to 1900, persisting until Player 1's 100 Gold is purchased.

Player 2 places a sell order for 300 Gold at 1800 Silver each. The buy Gold price stabilizes at 1800 until Player 2's 300 Gold is acquired.

Player 3 enters the fray, opting to acquire 500 Gold. His transaction unfolds as follows: He procures the initial 300 Gold at 1800 Silver each, followed by 100 Gold at 1900 Silver each. The residual 100 Gold is obtained at the last lowest offer price of 2000, leading to a total silver expenditure of 930,000.

Grasping the queue system in Albion Online

With the current Gold-to-Silver value for an immediate buy set at 2000 and a selling price of 1500.

Player 1 initiates a sell order for 100 Gold at 1900. The buy-now price settles at 1900.

Player 2 follows suit, placing a sell order for 300 Gold at 1900. The buy-now price maintains its position at 1900, with Player 2 in the second queue spot.

Player 3 introduces a sell order for 200 Gold at 1800. Consequently, the buy-now price adjusts to 1800, and Player 3 gains precedence due to the lower amount.

Player 4 enters the arena, purchasing 500 Gold. Player 3's order is entirely fulfilled first, with the remaining 300 Gold extracted from Player 1's order due to its higher queue priority. Subsequently, the outstanding 200 Gold is procured from Player 2, leaving him with an order of 100 Gold awaiting fulfillment.

Changes introduced in the Gold Markets of Albion Online after the latest patch release

In a recent update, the developers at Albion Online have taken a significant step towards maintaining the equilibrium of the economy. They have implemented Purchase Fees for Gold transactions from the Gold market. These fees are designed to curb the tendency of players to hoard Gold in anticipation of future price hikes.

This change is aimed at stabilizing the Silver-to-Premium ratio. Currently, the Purchase Fee stands at 30% for Gold market purchases. However, it's important to note that this fee doesn't apply to Premium Gold or Silver purchases.

The fee percentage is prominently displayed on the Gold Market page, and you will also be informed about the Silver fee in the confirmation pop-ups when making Gold purchases or setting up Buy Orders.

The decision to introduce Purchase Fees stems from the developers' commitment to maintaining an accessible Premium experience for all players. The rising Gold prices had raised concerns among the community, especially for free players who found it challenging to earn Premium.

A thorough analysis revealed that a significant portion of the price hikes was driven by speculative investment, wherein you would invest your Silver in Gold with hopes of profiting from future price increases. This behavior led to a distorted value of Gold, detached from its true worth.

The Purchase Fees are a countermeasure to this phenomenon. By dissuading speculative behavior, the developers aim to curtail drastic price increases and restore a more realistic valuation of Gold based on its inherent worth and its impact on the Premium.

The introduction of Purchase Fees is expected to have a substantial impact on the Gold markets in both the East and West regions of Albion Online. As the system takes effect, the developers will closely monitor its influence on market dynamics. Adjustments will be made based on observations to ensure a balanced economy and a rewarding gameplay experience for all.