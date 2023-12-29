Albion Online Solo Mist weapons tier list (2024)

Solo Mist in Albion Online is a specialized open-world zone that can only be accessed by portals that you activate near a Willow Wisp. This variant, also known as Will o' Wisp, comprises various activities, such as Turbulent Wisps, Knightfall Abbey dungeons, Avalonian portals, Undead Camps, treasure chests, PvP encounters, and Brecilien portals.
Due to the diverse range of activities in Solo Mist, you must approach this open-world zone with versatile weapons to perform optimally. This article will provide an overview of all weapons in Solo Mist and their effectiveness in Albion Online.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.
Tier list for all Albion Online Solo Mist weapons in 2024
S-tier
In Albion Online Solo Mist, the combination of this tier's weapon and off-hand Artifact surpasses any other pairing in performance. As an off-hand, Mistcaller can be used with many other one-handed weapons on this list, significantly enhancing performance with countless invaluable buffs.
The distinguished weapons for Solo Mist that belong to the S-tier in Albion Online are:
- Bloodletter
- Mistcaller
A-tier
If Bloodletter wasn't present in the title, numerous weapons in this list would ascend to S-tier status. These weapons excel in all facets of gameplay — whether it's mobility, kill potential, survivability, damage, or abilities. It's not that there's anything inherently flawed about them; they simply don't match the exceptional performance of the S-tier options.
Here are the A-tier Solo Mist weapons in Albion Online:
- Spear
- Carving Cringe
- Double Blade Staff
- Deathgivers
- Frost Staff
- Prowling Staff
- Primal Staff
- Light Crossbow
- Battle Axe
- Chillhowl Staff
- Mace
B-tier
The weapons in this tier demonstrate proficiency in many facets of gameplay, similar to those in the previous tier. However, they lack the well-rounded performance of A-tier weapons and fall short in certain aspects.
The following are the B-tier Solo Mist weapons in Albion Online:
- Cursed Staff
- Realm Breaker
- Bow of Badon
- Claymore
- Heavy Crossbow
- Lifecurse Staff
- Great Cursed Staff
- Demonic Staff
- Shadowcaller
- Dagger Pair
- Bear Paws
- Dual Swords
- Daybreaker
- Wild Fire
- Great Hammer
- Fire Staff
- Quarterstaff
- Fist of Avalon
- Brawler Gloves
- Soulscythe
- Dagger
C-tier
Using C-tier Solo Mist weapons in Albion Online essentially equates to playing in hard mode. While they have the potential to work in certain niche scenarios, they can be unreliable and extremely frustrating.
The following are the Solo Mist weapons that belong to this tier in Albion Online:
- Clarent Blade
- Heron Spear
- Arcane Craft
- Warbow
- Bloodmoon Staff
- Trinity Spear
- Blight Staff
- Great Frost Staff
- Infernal Scythe
- Battle Bracers
- Spiked Gauntlets
- Great Axe
- Regular Bow
- Claws
- Black Monk
- Crossbow
- Boltcasters
- Forge Hammers
- Oathkeepers
- Staff of Balance
- Dawnsong
- Great Fire Staff
- Glaive
- Hand of Justice
- Tombhammer
- Permafrost
- Icicle Staff
- Infernal Staff
- Hellfire Hands
- Longbow
- Whispering Bow
- Polehammer
- Hellspawn Staff
- Pike
- Cursed Skull
- Broadsword
D-tier
The weapons in this tier are highly ineffective in Albion Online Solo Mist. Due to the lack of functionality of these weapons across all aspects of gameplay, achieving any success while using them is considered a miracle.
Here are the Albion Online Solo Mist weapons that belong to the D-tier:
- Hammer
- Lightcaller Staff
- Rootbound Staff
- Earthrune Staff
- Evensong
- Occult Staff
- Great Arcane
- Mist Piercer
- Wailing Bow
- Kingmaker
- Energy Shaper
- Siegebow
- Damnation Staff
- Bridled Fury
- Divine Staff
- Galatine Pair
- Malevolent Locus
- Enigmatic Staff
- Witchwork Staff
- Brimstone
- Morning Star
- Glacial Staff
- Halberd
- Carrioncaller
- Spirit Hunter
- Great Holy Staff
- Fallen Staff
- Redemption Staff
- Hoarfrost Staff
- Blazing Staff
- Iron-clad Staff
- Ursine Maulers
- Ravenstrike Cestus
- Heavy Mace
- Camlann Mace
- Druid Staves
- Grailseeker
- Groovekeeper
- Weeping Repeater
- Demonfang
- Holy Staff
- Hallowfall
- Lifetouch Staff
- Incubus Mace
- Badrock Mace
