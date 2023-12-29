Albion Online Solo Mist weapons tier list (2024)

Solo Mist in Albion Online is a specialized open-world zone that can only be accessed by portals that you activate near a Willow Wisp. This variant, also known as Will o' Wisp, comprises various activities, such as Turbulent Wisps, Knightfall Abbey dungeons, Avalonian portals, Undead Camps, treasure chests, PvP encounters, and Brecilien portals.

Due to the diverse range of activities in Solo Mist, you must approach this open-world zone with versatile weapons to perform optimally. This article will provide an overview of all weapons in Solo Mist and their effectiveness in Albion Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Tier list for all Albion Online Solo Mist weapons in 2024

S-tier

In Albion Online Solo Mist, the combination of this tier's weapon and off-hand Artifact surpasses any other pairing in performance. As an off-hand, Mistcaller can be used with many other one-handed weapons on this list, significantly enhancing performance with countless invaluable buffs.

The distinguished weapons for Solo Mist that belong to the S-tier in Albion Online are:

Bloodletter

Mistcaller

A-tier

If Bloodletter wasn't present in the title, numerous weapons in this list would ascend to S-tier status. These weapons excel in all facets of gameplay — whether it's mobility, kill potential, survivability, damage, or abilities. It's not that there's anything inherently flawed about them; they simply don't match the exceptional performance of the S-tier options.

Here are the A-tier Solo Mist weapons in Albion Online:

Spear

Carving Cringe

Double Blade Staff

Deathgivers

Frost Staff

Prowling Staff

Primal Staff

Light Crossbow

Battle Axe

Chillhowl Staff

Mace

B-tier

The weapons in this tier demonstrate proficiency in many facets of gameplay, similar to those in the previous tier. However, they lack the well-rounded performance of A-tier weapons and fall short in certain aspects.

The following are the B-tier Solo Mist weapons in Albion Online:

Cursed Staff

Realm Breaker

Bow of Badon

Claymore

Heavy Crossbow

Lifecurse Staff

Great Cursed Staff

Demonic Staff

Shadowcaller

Dagger Pair

Bear Paws

Dual Swords

Daybreaker

Wild Fire

Great Hammer

Fire Staff

Quarterstaff

Fist of Avalon

Brawler Gloves

Soulscythe

Dagger

C-tier

Using C-tier Solo Mist weapons in Albion Online essentially equates to playing in hard mode. While they have the potential to work in certain niche scenarios, they can be unreliable and extremely frustrating.

The following are the Solo Mist weapons that belong to this tier in Albion Online:

Clarent Blade

Heron Spear

Arcane Craft

Warbow

Bloodmoon Staff

Trinity Spear

Blight Staff

Great Frost Staff

Infernal Scythe

Battle Bracers

Spiked Gauntlets

Great Axe

Regular Bow

Claws

Black Monk

Crossbow

Boltcasters

Forge Hammers

Oathkeepers

Staff of Balance

Dawnsong

Great Fire Staff

Glaive

Hand of Justice

Tombhammer

Permafrost

Icicle Staff

Infernal Staff

Hellfire Hands

Longbow

Whispering Bow

Polehammer

Hellspawn Staff

Pike

Cursed Skull

Broadsword

D-tier

The weapons in this tier are highly ineffective in Albion Online Solo Mist. Due to the lack of functionality of these weapons across all aspects of gameplay, achieving any success while using them is considered a miracle.

Here are the Albion Online Solo Mist weapons that belong to the D-tier:

Hammer

Lightcaller Staff

Rootbound Staff

Earthrune Staff

Evensong

Occult Staff

Great Arcane

Mist Piercer

Wailing Bow

Kingmaker

Energy Shaper

Siegebow

Damnation Staff

Bridled Fury

Divine Staff

Galatine Pair

Malevolent Locus

Enigmatic Staff

Witchwork Staff

Brimstone

Morning Star

Glacial Staff

Halberd

Carrioncaller

Spirit Hunter

Great Holy Staff

Fallen Staff

Redemption Staff

Hoarfrost Staff

Blazing Staff

Iron-clad Staff

Ursine Maulers

Ravenstrike Cestus

Heavy Mace

Camlann Mace

Druid Staves

Grailseeker

Groovekeeper

Weeping Repeater

Demonfang

Holy Staff

Hallowfall

Lifetouch Staff

Incubus Mace

Badrock Mace

Follow Sportskeeda for other Albion Online tier lists.