Albion Online Weapon Tier List for August 2023

Albion Online's Beyond the Veil Patch 22.110.1 has been out for quite a long time and has introduced several changes and improvements in the game. This includes combat balance changes, buffs, and debuffs to weapons and armor, alongside numerous bug fixes. Therefore, choosing the right weapon can significantly impact your success in battles and adventures.

As of August 2023, the weapon tier list has seen significant shifts, reshaping how players approach battles. This article will give you an overview of the best weapons that are available in the game and categorize them into specific tiers to provide a better understanding to gamers.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list for all weapons in Albion Online in 2023

S-tier

Bow of Badon in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The S-tier holds the most superior-class weapons in Albion Online and has unmatched power and versatility. Weapons in this category boast exceptional damage output, crowd control capabilities, and strategic value.

The Bow of Badon and Warbow are some popular choices that can be used in both solo and group engagements.

Bow of Badon

Bear Paws

Warbow

Bloodletter

A-tier

Tombhammer in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The A-Tier weapons offer a balanced mix of offense and defense, making them reliable options for various situations. Weapons like the Longbow and Blight Staff exemplify this tier's versatility, allowing players to adapt to changing battlefield dynamics while maintaining consistent performance.

These weapons are best suitable for PvP activities or group battles.

Double-bladed staff

Tombhammer

Gloves of Avalon

Long Bow

Blight Staff

B-tier

Great Hammer in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

In the B-Tier, we encounter weapons that offer decent performance but may lack the overwhelming impact of higher-tier choices. The Great Hammer and Whispering Bow find their place here, providing players with niche abilities that, when used correctly, can turn the tide of battle in their favor.

Carving Sword

Deathgivers

Great Hammer

Whispering Bow

Claymore

C-tier

Occult Staff (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Coming to the C-Tier, this category comprises average-class weapons that cater to specific playstyles or strategies. While less popular, these weapons can still be effective when wielded by skilled players who understand their unique mechanics.

The Occult Staff and Normal Crossbow fall into this category, which requires careful planning to maximize their potential.

Occult Staff

Normal Crossbow

Boltcasters

Brawlers

Enigmatic Staff

Spears

Holy Staff

Divine Staff

D-tier

The D-Tier consists of below-average weapons with limited effectiveness in the current meta. While not the optimal choices for competitive play, they can still find their niche in specific situations.

The Dagger Pair and the Hellfire Gloves find themselves in the D-tier.

Realm Breaker

Claws

Dagger pair

Double Sword

Hellfire Gloves

Nature Staff

Great Frost Staff

E-tier

Heavy Crossbow (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

E-Tier weapons are considered failures and are not recommended to be used. These weapons often struggle to keep up with higher-tier counterparts. The Heavy Crossbow and the Elder Demonic Staff fall in this tier, which can be least effective upon your enemies.

Glaive

Heavy Crossbow

Elder Demonic Staff

Maracas

Great Fire Staff

Permafrost Prism

Icicle

Quarter staff

This was all about the tier list for all the weapons available in Albion Online for 2023.