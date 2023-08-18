5 best solo ganking builds to try in Albion Online 2023

In Albion Online, ganking is the process of ambushing unsuspecting players who are roaming around in order to loot their items. Recently, solo ganking has become more and more difficult over time. This method not only requires skill but also the right build to ensure your success. As a ganker, your main objective is to attack the player from a distance and be careful of enemies when they try to fight back.

In this article, we'll explore five exceptional solo ganking builds that you should consider trying in Albion Online 2023.

Double Bladed Staff Build, Claws Build, and three other best solo ganking builds to try in Albion Online for 2023

1) Double-Bladed Staff Build

Double-Bladed Staff Build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The first solo ganking weapon in Albion Online is the Double-Bladed Staff. You can equip yourself with this tier 4 double staff and the Mage Cowl Helmet while choosing the third ability and first passive. The Fiend Cowl Helmet is another available option for this build that a lot of older players favor.

Moving over to the chest armor, you can choose the Assassin's Jacket while going with the third ability and third passive. Lastly, for boots, you can pick the Hunter Shoes and go with the third ability and fourth passive. You will require the Demon Cape and for consumables, you should go with the omelet and poison potions.

As a solo ganker, your task is to always be on a mount and keep on running around the zone till you find a player. This method is a bit safer but allows the enemy to get away more easily.

2) Claws Build

Claws Build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The second solo player ganking weapon in Albion Online is the all-mighty Claws Build. For the weapon of choice, you have to go with the claws, picking the second 'q', fourth 'w', and first passive. If you are a low-level player then select the second 'w' and it will get unlocked very early in the dagger category. However, if you only care about the best then go with the fourth or fifth 'w'.

Shadow Edge can be equipped as the weapon ability, after which you can pick the Fiend Cowl as your helmet of choice, selecting the third ability and second passive. You may alternatively choose between the Fiend Cowl or the Mage Cowl but for Claws Build, the former is recommended.

Pick the Mercenary Jacket as the chest armor and select the third ability and first passive. Lastly, you can select Hunter Boots for shoes, the Adept Thetford Cape, and for consumables, go with the Beef Stew and Poison potions.

3) Spear Build

Spear Build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Coming to the third ganking build of the MMORPG, you can go with the Spear as your weapon of choice. For the abilities, go with the second 'q' third 'w', and fourth passive. This is a really good build for the lower players, but in case you enjoy this weapon and are at max level, the recommendation is to change your w to the fifth or sixth option, since both of them are comparatively better than the third one.

Equip the torch as your off-hand tool. For your helmet, you can select the Mage Cowl, picking the third ability and first passive. Pick the Assassin's Jacket as your chest armor, and go with the third ability and second passive. Lastly, for boots get the Hunter Shoes and go with the third ability and third passive. Pick the Adept Thetford Cape and for consumables, select the Beef Stew and Poison potion.

While moving around the zone, you must use the strategies that were discussed in the previous builds. Keep on using your 'q' ability so you would be always ready for an enemy with three stacks. As soon as you see a player, use the 'f' ability aka your boots, and auto-attack the enemy while having those 3 'q' stacks. This build might seem like a melee bruiser but you can actually do a lot of damage from afar. So just keep your distance and use all of your abilities.

4) Warbow Build

Warbow Build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the weapon, pick the Warbow and go with the third q, third w, and fourth passive. You may either pick the 10 slowness debuff or go for the extra attack speed, depending on which option you prefer. For the helmet, go with the Mage Cowl and choose the third ability and first passive.

Pick the Assassin's Jacket as the chest armor, going with the third ability and third passive. Lastly, for boots go with the Assassin shoes and pick the first ability and fourth passive. For the choice of capes, pick the Adept Thetford Cape and for consumables select the Omelet and Poison potions.

Moving on to the playstyle of this build, begin by using the 'f' ability to rush close to the enemy. Once you are within attacking range, press your 'q' ability on an enemy horse and throw the Poison potion. The enemy should dismount after these two attacks following which you can feel free to use the 'q', 'w', and 'e' spells whenever you get them. You don't have to stand still for your abilities to activate if you're chasing or getting chased, so always be on the run and you should be good to go.

5) Mace Build

Mace Build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the last and final build, the weapon of choice is the Mace. For the abilities, go with the second 'q', second 'w', and first passive. For the offhand, pick the Master's Mistcaller. Select the Mage Cowl as your helmet and pick the third ability and first passive.

For your chest piece, pick the Graveguard Armor and go with the third ability and second passive. Lastly, for boots select the Hunter Shoes and go with the third ability and fourth passive. Pick the Demon cape and for consumables, go with the Omelet and Poison potions.

For the playstyle of this build, whenever you see a player on your screen you want to pop your 'f' ability to sprint close to the enemy before using the Poison portion to slow down their mount from a distance. In conclusion, this is one of the tankiest builds in Albion Online that is good for ganking and does massive amounts of damage.