5 best Tank builds in Albion Online in 2023

In the realm of Albion Online, tanking is a multifaceted role that requires the perfect build to match how you play. You can choose to equip an offensive or a defensive tanking build, depending on your playstyle. Tanking builds are useful in ZvZs, 5v5s, and open-world PvP battles. With these builds equipped, you will have to protect your teammates and control the battlefield.

In this article, we will explore the five best tanking builds in the game, all the equipment required for them, and their playstyles.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Grailseeker build and other best tank builds in Albion Online in 2023

1) Grailseeker build

Grailseeker tanking build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The first option in this list is the Grailseeker build. You will require the following gear to complete this build:

Main Weapon: Elder's Grailseeker. Pick the second Q, fifth W, and first passive.

Helmet: Elder's Assassin Hood. Select the third ability and first passive.

Chest Armor: Choose the Elder's Judicator Armor having the third ability and first passive.

Shoes: Elder's Hunter shoes. Equip the third ability and the second passive.

Cape: Elder's Martlock cape.

Consumables: Go with the Avalonian pork omelet and the Resistance potions.

This is a defensive tanking build, so your main objective is defending your teammates. You have three weapon abilities. Your Q ability does a simple Dash roll, W hits all enemies in front of you, and E will do a slam attack on the ground with your staff. Use the Q and W abilities to hit your enemies, but once you see a big incoming attack, use your E ability.

2) Camlann build

Camlann build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the Camlann build, you will require the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Camlann Mace. Pick the third Q, second W, and first passive.

Helmet: Elder's Knight Helmet. Select the third ability and first passive.

Chest Armor: Elder's Demon Armor. Select the third ability and first passive.

Shoes: Elder's Hunter Shoes. Choose the third ability and the third passive.

Cape: Elder's Martlock cape.

Consumables: Select the Avalonian pork omelet and the Resistance potions.

This is an offensive tanking build, and the main objective is to engage in battles and be the attacking player. When you see a group of mobs, use the E ability to aim and hit the players with the Camlann Mace. You can then use the W and Q abilities once all of them have clustered in a small area.

3) Grovekeeper build

Grovekeeper build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

In Albion Online, the Grovekeeper build requires you to equip the following:

Main Weapon: Elder's Grovekeeper. Pick the first Q, fifth W, and first passive.

Helmet: Select the Elder's Judicator Helmet and the third ability and first passive.

Chest Armor: Elder's Guardian Armor. Select the third ability and first passive.

Shoes: Elder's Hunter Shoes. Equip the third ability and the second passive.

Cape: Elder's Martlock cape.

Consumables: Pick the Avalonian pork omelet and the Resistance potions.

This is another defensive tanking build in Albion Online. Your goal with this build is to slow down the enemies and defend your team.

You can hit enemies with the Q ability to slow them down. Activating the W ability will create a big circle dealing AoE damage to players. Once the enemies have gathered close to you, dash in front of them and use the E ability.

4) Soulscythe build

Soulscythe build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the weapon of choice in this build, you must choose the Elder's Soulscythe. The other pieces of equipment you will require in this build are as follows:

Main Weapon: Pick the Elder's Soulythe, along with the second Q, fifth W, and first passive.

Helmet: Elder's Judicator Helmet. Select the third ability and first passive.

Chest Armor: Elder's Judicator Armor. Select the third ability and first passive.

Shoes: Elder's Hunter Shoes. Equip the third ability and the second passive.

Cape: Elder's Martlock cape.

Consumables: Avalonian pork omelet and the Resistance potions.

As an offensive tank, you need to speed close to your enemies and shorten the distance in between.

Use the E ability wherever players have grouped together to create a storm, thus hitting any enemy within range. They will be thrown into the air and slowed down by 80%. With this build, you will be able to stun and hit your enemies from a distance.

5) 1H Mace build

1H Mace build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The 1H Mace build requires the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Mace. Pick the third Q, second W, and first passive.

Offhand: Elder's Leering Cone

Helmet: Elder's Soldier Helmet. Select the third ability and first passive.

Chest Armor: Elder's Guardian Armor. Select the third ability and first passive.

Shoes: Elder's Hunter Shoes. Equip the third ability and the second passive.

Cape: Elder's Martlock cape.

Consumables: Avalonian pork omelet and the Resistance potions.

You can use the F ability to close the distance between your enemies. You can then use the W ability to Dash toward the target to hit and stun them simultaneously. Lastly, use the Q ability to silence all the stunned targets.

If interested, you can also check out some of the best ZvZ builds that can be used in group battles in Albion Online.