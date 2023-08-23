5 best ZvZ builds in Albion Online in 2023

A seasoned Albion Online player will know that ZvZ (Zerg vs Zerg) battles are some of the most exhilarating and challenging aspects of the game. Whether you prefer crowd control, tanking, ranged assault, massive damage, or front-line annihilation, there's a build that suits your playstyle. Consumables like sandwiches and potions provide essential buffs that can significantly enhance your performance and survivability in battles.

In this article, we will explore the top 5 ZvZ builds to try in 2023, each designed to bring a unique approach to the chaos of large-scale battles.

Permafrost Prism build, Soulscythe build, and three other amazing ZvZ builds in Albion Online in 2023

1) Permafrost Prism build

Permafrost Prism build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The first build in this list is the Permafrost build, and you are going to require the following gear to complete this build:

Main Weapon: Elder's Permafrost Prism. Pick the third Q, second W, and first passive.

Elder's Permafrost Prism. Pick the third Q, second W, and first passive. Helmet: Elder's Knight Helmet. Select the third ability and third passive.

Elder's Knight Helmet. Select the third ability and third passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Scholar Robe. Select the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Scholar Robe. Select the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Cleric Sandals. Equip the third ability and the second passive.

Elder's Cleric Sandals. Equip the third ability and the second passive. Cape: Elder's Morgana cape.

Elder's Morgana cape. Consumables: Go with the pork omelet and the Resistance potions.

So, as any mage, your main power is on how many Q abilities you can spam at the enemy. This build is very useful for ZvZ fights because it allows you to do damage to multiple players at once. Firstly, press the R ability on a big player clamp, then the E ability, and lastly, keep on pressing the Q ability as much as you want on the enemies.

2) Soulscythe build

Soulscythe build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

In Albion Online, this build requires you to equip the following:

Main Weapon: Elder's Soulscythe. Equip the second Q, the fifth W, and the fourth passive.

Elder's Soulscythe. Equip the second Q, the fifth W, and the fourth passive. Helmet: Elder's Knight Helmet. Select the third ability and third passive.

Elder's Knight Helmet. Select the third ability and third passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Knight Armor. Select the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Knight Armor. Select the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Hunter Shoes. Pick the third ability and fourth passive.

Elder's Hunter Shoes. Pick the third ability and fourth passive. Cape: Elder's Fort Sterling Cape.

Elder's Fort Sterling Cape. Consumables: Beef sandwich and the Resistance potion.

As a tank, your main objective is to attack enemies on the front line. When you want to hit multiple player groups, using the F ability gives you super speed and the enemy will not have any time to react. As you reach closer to the target, use the E ability to attack them. Wait for a few seconds once these abilities replenish and you are ready to attack again.

3) Siegebow build

Siegebow build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the weapon of choice in this build, you must choose the Elder's Siegebow and the other pieces of equipment you will require in this build are as follows:

Main Weapon: Elder's Siegebow along with the second Q, third W, and fourth passive.

Elder's Siegebow along with the second Q, third W, and fourth passive. Helmet: Choose the Elder's Knight Helmet, having the third ability and third passive.

Choose the Elder's Knight Helmet, having the third ability and third passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Cleric Robe and go with the third ability, and first passive.

Elder's Cleric Robe and go with the third ability, and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Soldier Boots and pick the third ability and fourth passive.

Elder's Soldier Boots and pick the third ability and fourth passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Pork omelet and the Resistance potion.

You will have to use the Q and W abilities while using this build. The Q shoots an arrow dealing damage to all players in a three-meter radius and W sets up a small trap that explodes as soon as the enemies step on it. Use the defensive spells when your abilities are recharging themselves or when you are getting hit by the enemy.

4) Galatine Pair build

Galatine Pair build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the Galatine Pair build, you will require the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Galatine Pair. Choose the second Q, fourth W, and third passive.

Elder's Galatine Pair. Choose the second Q, fourth W, and third passive. Helmet: C hoose the Elder's Royal Hood along with the third ability and third passive.

hoose the Elder's Royal Hood along with the third ability and third passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Assassin Jacket. Select the third ability and the third passive.

Elder's Assassin Jacket. Select the third ability and the third passive. Shoes: Elder's Mage Sandals. Select the third ability and third passive.

Elder's Mage Sandals. Select the third ability and third passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Beef Stew and Resistance potion.

This build is a massive damage dealer in Albion Online, so your game plan is to use the D ability and then use the R ability to become invisible while your damage percentage charges up. Lastly, use the E ability on the group of enemies to eliminate all of them in just one spell combo. This way, you can get all the loot at once.

5) Grovekeeper build

Grovekeeper build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Coming to the last build on this list, the Grovekeeper build requires the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Grovekeeper. Select the third Q, second W, and fourth passive.

Elder's Grovekeeper. Select the third Q, second W, and fourth passive. Helmet: Elder's Cleric Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Cleric Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Guardian Armor and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Guardian Armor and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Hunter Shoes along with the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Hunter Shoes along with the third ability and first passive. Cape: Elder's Fort Sterling Cape.

Elder's Fort Sterling Cape. Consumables: Beef sandwich and tier 7 Resistance potion.

When playing with this build in Albion Online, your goal is to be present at the front line of your ZvZ group, and like all other builds, your main strength lies within the E ability. This ability causes your character to make a massive leap, causing damage over a 5.5-meter radius.