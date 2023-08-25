5 best ratting builds in Albion Online in 2023

In Albion Online, the term ratting refers to a style of gameplay where players focus on maximizing their rewards while minimizing their exposure to PvP combat. The concept is often associated with strategies that prioritize profit and loot over direct confrontation. Whether you're exploring the depths of dungeons or engaging in fierce battles, having the right build allows you to tailor your playstyle to your preferences.

In this article, we will give you an overview of the five best builds you can use for the sole purpose of ratting in Albion Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Bear Paws build, Bloodletter build, and three other ratting builds to try in Albion Online in 2023

1) Bear Paws build

Bear Paws build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the Bear Paws build, you need the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Bear Paws. Select the second Q, fifth W, and first passive.

Elder's Bear Paws. Select the second Q, fifth W, and first passive. Helmet: Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Soldier Boots along with the second ability and second passive.

Elder's Soldier Boots along with the second ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Beef Stew and Major Poison potion.

Your Q spell initiates a small spin effect that damages players. The W ability releases spinning blades, dealing damage in a 2.5-meter radius. The E ability causes your character to jump, dealing damage upon landing. You need to utilize your gear abilities for defense—using the R ability's electric shield and the D ability's energy shield. When fame farming, engage small groups of mobs and keep a close watch on your energy.

2) Bloodletter build

Bloodletter build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For those seeking a more intricate approach, the Bloodletter build combines finesse with power. The given items are required for this build:

Main Weapon: Elder's Bloodletter. Select the second Q, fifth W, and first passive.

Elder's Bloodletter. Select the second Q, fifth W, and first passive. Offhand Weapon: Elder's Mistcaller

Elder's Mistcaller Helmet: Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Assassin Jacket and pick the second ability and first passive.

Elder's Assassin Jacket and pick the second ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Royal Boots, along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Royal Boots, along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Cabbage Soup and Major Poison potion.

In this build, your Q dash and W chain slash are your primary damage dealers. The E ability can obliterate enemies below 40 health, making it a strategic finisher. Balancing offense and defense, your R and D abilities offer damage resistance and shield restoration. Lastly, the F ability provides extra speed.

3) Axe build

Axe build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

You need the following items for your Axe build in Albion Online:

Main Weapon: The Hand of Khor. Select the second Q, fifth W, and first passive.

The Hand of Khor. Select the second Q, fifth W, and first passive. Helmet: Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Soldier Boots along with the second ability and second passive.

Elder's Soldier Boots along with the second ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Beef Stew and Major Poison potion.

Your Q and W abilities unleash AoE (Area of Effect) damage, with the E ability adding movement speed and more damage. Utilize the R and D abilities for additional damage and energy restoration. The F ability is your mobility tool. Engage mobs strategically, cycling through your abilities and ensuring your energy is well-maintained.

4) 1H Spear build

1H Spear build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the 1H Spear build, the weapon of choice is going to be the Elder's Spear. The rest of the items required are as shown below:

Main Weapon: Elder's Spear. Select the first Q, first W, and second passive.

Elder's Spear. Select the first Q, first W, and second passive. Offhand Weapon: Elder's Mistcaller

Elder's Mistcaller Helmet: Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Scholar Cowl, and go with the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Royal Boots along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Royal Boots along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Cabbage Soup and Major Poison potion.

Stab your enemies with the Q ability, use the W ability's Forest of Spears for AoE damage, and finish off weakened enemies with the E ability. Balance offense and defense with the R and D abilities. Utilize the F ability for mobility and mob resets.

5) Permafrost Prism build

Permafrost Prism build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the last build on this list, the Permafrost Prism build, you will require the following items:

Main Weapon: Adept's Permafrost Prism. Select the third Q, second W, and fourth passive.

Adept's Permafrost Prism. Select the third Q, second W, and fourth passive. Helmet: Adept's Judicator Helmet, and go with the third ability and the first passive.

Adept's Judicator Helmet, and go with the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Adept's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and second passive.

Adept's Stalker Jacket and pick the third ability and second passive. Shoes: Adept's Druid Sandals, along with the third ability and second passive.

Adept's Druid Sandals, along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Pork Omlet and Major Poison potion.

Utilize the Q ability's icy explosion, the W ability's Frost Nova, and the E ability's Ice Crystal for crowd control and damage. Activate the R ability for quicker casting and energy-efficient skills. Use the D ability to eliminate energy costs temporarily. The F ability serves as your blink for a positional advantage.

This was all about the five best ratting builds in Albion Online for 2023. You can also check out some of the best builds for solo ganking in Albion Online.