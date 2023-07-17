5 MMORPGs To Play If You Like EVE Online

EVE Online is one of the most expansive sci-fi-themed MMORPGs you can delve into, as it boasts 7000 solar systems to explore. You can choose from a whopping 350 starships to embark on a journey across space. It offers an open-ended approach enabling you to engage in trading, myriad space battles, and even producing your own equipment.

Fortunately, many great games resemble the experience of EVE Online. Furthermore, you can immerse yourself in some story elements and space exploration. Some games on this list also provide several ships you can pilot and engage in resource collection at your own pace.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five great MMORPGs to play if you like EVE Online?

1) Elite Dangerous

Elite Dangerous is one of the best MMORPGs you can try out if you admire the massive scale of the world in EVE Online. This title boasts a mind-boggling 400-billion-star system for you to explore, most of which belong to the Milky Way galaxy.

You can delve into the solo mode and experience the journey at your own pace. Alternatively, you can opt for open play that will pit you against other players who might be friendly or a potential nemesis.

A healthy variety of ships is associated with myriad in-game manufacturers, which you can pilot in Elite Dangerous. You must choose the ships per your planned activity. For example, if you wish to partake in trading, possessing a trading ship like The Hauler is ideal.

2) No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is a top-tier space exploration game you can delve into. While this game's art style differs from EVE Online, you are bound to have an identical experience.

You can fly your ship into space or land on any planet that intrigues you. Each planet has its own set of flora and fauna, along with unique climatic conditions that incentivize exploration. You can leverage the multi-tool for mining and dealing with aggressive creatures and Sentinels.

You can craft a variety of land vehicles to explore the planets thoroughly. You can also engage in space battles to vary your gameplay experience. There are some light story elements in No Man’s Sky as well that are bound to keep you engaged.

3) Star Conflict

If you are looking for a sci-fi-themed title similar to EVE Online that focuses on space battles, then Star Conflict is an ideal choice. You get to choose from various ships associated with a particular class.

You can opt for Interceptors if you want an elegant ship or go for Frigates, which are sturdier in combat. Every class possesses ships of unique shapes and sizes that encourage you to partake in battles to test their combat efficiency.

Despite being a battle-focused title, you can delve into it solo and engage in PvE missions or team up with other players. You can also partake in myriad PvP battles to test your skills but ensure to collect valuable items and upgrades for your ship along your journey.

4) Star Wars The Old Republic

If you admire the political intrigue in EVE Online, then Star Wars The Old Republic is the perfect game for you. It comprises a strong narrative that will immerse you and a robust combat system.

It is also worth trying out if you are an avid Star Wars fan since it offers many popular locations and planets from the lore, like Alderaan, Tatooine, and more. The game is story focused and consists of myriad interactions enhancing your experience.

Furthermore, this title is free-to-play, which makes it imperative to check it out at least once. You can play the game as a bounty hunter, be a Jedi or opt for role-playing as a Sith. Feel free to peruse this article highlighting the five best games you must play if you like Star Wars The Old Republic.

5) Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online is yet another free-to-play title that will deliver an identical experience to EVE Online. Not only does this title comprise a story, but it also enables you to pilot myriad ships and command a crew.

You can choose from a whopping 600 ships, equip your favorite one with powerful weapons, and customize them according to your preference. Each ship differs in maneuverability which requires some practice to handle.

Apart from strategic space battles, you can always delve into the story and engage in ground combat as part of the missions. While the graphics are not the strongest aspect of Star Trek Online, it compensates for it by offering many features like in-depth character customization options, robust space combat, and more.

EVE Online @EveOnline



Check out this great guide to level up your tackle and become the hero of the next fleet!



#Tweetfleet #EVEOnline Getting tackle - and surviving - involves considerable piloting skills.Check out this great guide to level up your tackle and become the hero of the next fleet!

EVE Online is a rich experience, and the sheer scale of the game, coupled with frequent updates, entices many players to try it out. While MMORPGs can be welcoming, you can explore this list of five great RPGs to play while awaiting Starfield.