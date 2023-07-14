How to customize characters in Exoprimal

Exoprimal offers a thrilling gameplay experience that involves team-based combat, where two groups of five players engage in intense battles against hordes of dinosaurs. The multiplayer aspect of Exoprimal provides a unique and engaging experience. It features a variety of PvE and PvP missions, presenting exciting challenges to overcome.

Additionally, the game allows you to choose from innovative Exosuits, each possessing its own distinct class and abilities. Thea game also offers a range of character customization features. These options enable you to personalize your character's looks, including their appearance, suits, hairstyles, and other aspects.

Exoprimal: Character customization guide

A cutscene providing an overview of Exoprimal (Image via Capcom)

After starting the game, you will encounter a cutscene that provides an overview. You will then be greeted by an unidentified character called the Interviewer, whose voice resembles a robot's. From hereon, the customization process will begin, presenting the following choices:

Preset

Head

Pilot Suit Color

Character customization feature in Exoprimal (Image via Capcom)

Within the Preset option, you will be offered a selection of 10 pre-made characters, comprising five male and five female characters. Upon choosing one of these characters, you can modify their appearance. The available customization options for the characters include:

Head

Face

Hair

Facial Hair

Makeup

Scars

Paint

You can select scars and face paints (Image via Capcom)

Each customization option offers a variety of skins, faces, and colors. You can personalize your character according to your preferences by choosing your desired option. Additionally, you can select scars and face paints to make your characters look more unique

Once you have finalized the look, you will be presented with the Pilot Suit Color option. The available colors for the Pilot Suit include:

Dark Green

Red and Purple

Blue and Crimson

Orange and White

Black and Red

Pink and Blue

Light Blue and Dark Green

Green and White

Navy and Grey

Yellow and Violet

Pilot Suit color options (Image via Capcom)

The color choices available for the Pilot Suit are highly appealing and give a superhero-like appearance to your character. Once you have finished selecting the options for your character, choose the End option to complete the customization process.

After that, a cutscene featuring your finalized character alongside the Interviewer will be shown. The Interviewer will then inform you about the next objective, which is the Exofighter Aptitude Test. This test serves as a gameplay tutorial.

A character named Leviathan will serve as your guide, instructing you on the combat tutorials and the corresponding buttons. Once you successfully finish the gameplay tutorial, your adventure in Exoprimal will begin.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.