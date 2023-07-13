All trophies in Exoprimal and how to unlock them

Exoprimal, a title developed by Capcom, is finally upon us. The latest third-person shooter game pits players against hordes of prehistoric dinosaurs while they wear powerful suits of armor called Exosuits. You can play the game with friends for a fun and exciting multiplayer experience. Exoprimal's gameplay can be fast-paced and often frenetic with scores of enemy dinosaurs coming at you and your team simultaneously.
Conquering these challenges will confer players with numerous achievements. That being said, here is the full list of all the trophies available in the game.
What are the trophies in Exoprimal
There are a total of forty trophies for players to earn in Exoprimal. To break that down, there is one Platinum, 29 Bronze, and five each for Gold and Silver. Here is every single one of these forty trophies and how to get them, divided by category.
Bronze
- Welcome to Aibius: Completed the tutorial
- Research Facility: Returned from Dino Survival for the first time
- Good News!: Checked a report from Leviathan
- Magnum's Investigation: Helped with Magnum's investigation
- Meet Durban: Defeated a powerful Neosaur
- Durban's Trial: Survived a combat test in the abyss
- Man in the Machine: Witnessed Leviathan's abnormality
- Peerless Shooter: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Deadeye
- Riding the Wind: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Zephyr
- Highly Explosive: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Barrage
- Battlefield Recon: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Vigilant
- Dead End: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Roadblock
- Mission Complete: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Krieger
- Mechanical Bushido: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Murasame
- Healing Practices: Repaired 10,000 total health with Witchdoctor
- Ruler of the Skies: Repaired 10,000 total health with Skywave
- Dangerous Skater: Repaired 10,000 total health with Nimbus
- Spear Stopper: Stopped a Triceratops charge with Roadblock
- Carnivore no More: Defeated a Carnotaurus
- Shield Slayer: Defeated a Triceratops
- Dinosaur Handler: Used a Dominator for the first time
- Threat Level Rising: Experienced a dinosaur upgrade for the first time
- A Sample of Suits: Tried ten different exosuits
- Decisions, Decisions: Equipped a module for the first time
- One Small Step: Increased your suit level for the first time
- Exofighter's Honor: Equipped an award for the first time
- Fashionable, Yet Deadly: Set a suit skin, weapon skin, decal, and charm on a single exosuit
- Escape Path: Checked Lost Data for the first time
- No Exosuit? No Problem (Secret Trophy): Eliminated 20 dinosaurs as a pilot in a single match
Silver
- A New Tyrant: Defeated a T. rex
- Shapeshifter: Emerged victorious using five different exosuits in Dino Survival
- Exosuit Developer, Customized the Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus Exosuits in the Hangar
- Arms Dealer: Unlock three rigs
- Prized Research Subjects (Secret Trophy): Defeated Durban
Gold
- Ancient Problems, Modern Solutions: Defeated a large number of dinosaurs summoned by Leviathan
- Cretaceuous Eradicator: Eliminated a total of 100,000 dinosaurs
- Exosuit Researcher: Collected 50 modules
- Ace Pilot: Reach suit level ten with ten exosuits
- Whatever They Won't See Coming (Secret Trophy): Escape from Bikitoa
Platinum
- Acquired all Exoprimal trophies
Earning some of these trophies can be easily done by simply playing through the story in Exoprimal.
Other trophies will require you to grind through the game since you'll need to equip most of the Exosuits available to complete them. Completionists on the PlayStation will need to spend a lot of time playing in order to earn the coveted Platinum Trophy.
