All trophies in Exoprimal and how to unlock them

Exoprimal, a title developed by Capcom, is finally upon us. The latest third-person shooter game pits players against hordes of prehistoric dinosaurs while they wear powerful suits of armor called Exosuits. You can play the game with friends for a fun and exciting multiplayer experience. Exoprimal's gameplay can be fast-paced and often frenetic with scores of enemy dinosaurs coming at you and your team simultaneously.

Conquering these challenges will confer players with numerous achievements. That being said, here is the full list of all the trophies available in the game.

What are the trophies in Exoprimal

There are a total of forty trophies for players to earn in Exoprimal. To break that down, there is one Platinum, 29 Bronze, and five each for Gold and Silver. Here is every single one of these forty trophies and how to get them, divided by category.

Bronze

Welcome to Aibius: Completed the tutorial

Research Facility: Returned from Dino Survival for the first time

Good News!: Checked a report from Leviathan

Magnum's Investigation: Helped with Magnum's investigation

Meet Durban: Defeated a powerful Neosaur

Durban's Trial: Survived a combat test in the abyss

Man in the Machine: Witnessed Leviathan's abnormality

Peerless Shooter: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Deadeye

Riding the Wind: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Zephyr

Highly Explosive: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Barrage

Battlefield Recon: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Vigilant

Dead End: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Roadblock

Mission Complete: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Krieger

Mechanical Bushido: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Murasame

Healing Practices: Repaired 10,000 total health with Witchdoctor

Ruler of the Skies: Repaired 10,000 total health with Skywave

Dangerous Skater: Repaired 10,000 total health with Nimbus

Spear Stopper: Stopped a Triceratops charge with Roadblock

Carnivore no More: Defeated a Carnotaurus

Shield Slayer: Defeated a Triceratops

Dinosaur Handler: Used a Dominator for the first time

Threat Level Rising: Experienced a dinosaur upgrade for the first time

A Sample of Suits: Tried ten different exosuits

Decisions, Decisions: Equipped a module for the first time

One Small Step: Increased your suit level for the first time

Exofighter's Honor: Equipped an award for the first time

Fashionable, Yet Deadly: Set a suit skin, weapon skin, decal, and charm on a single exosuit

Escape Path: Checked Lost Data for the first time

No Exosuit? No Problem (Secret Trophy): Eliminated 20 dinosaurs as a pilot in a single match

Silver

A New Tyrant: Defeated a T. rex

Shapeshifter: Emerged victorious using five different exosuits in Dino Survival

Exosuit Developer, Customized the Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus Exosuits in the Hangar

Arms Dealer: Unlock three rigs

Prized Research Subjects (Secret Trophy): Defeated Durban

Gold

Ancient Problems, Modern Solutions: Defeated a large number of dinosaurs summoned by Leviathan

Cretaceuous Eradicator: Eliminated a total of 100,000 dinosaurs

Exosuit Researcher: Collected 50 modules

Ace Pilot: Reach suit level ten with ten exosuits

Whatever They Won't See Coming (Secret Trophy): Escape from Bikitoa

Platinum

Acquired all Exoprimal trophies

Earning some of these trophies can be easily done by simply playing through the story in Exoprimal.

Other trophies will require you to grind through the game since you'll need to equip most of the Exosuits available to complete them. Completionists on the PlayStation will need to spend a lot of time playing in order to earn the coveted Platinum Trophy.

