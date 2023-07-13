How to swap Exosuits in Exoprimal

Exoprimal is one of the most anticipated third-person shooter games in 2023, where players assume the role of an Exofighter. In this multiplayer game released by Capcom, you complete objectives and battle with hordes of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures to eliminate Leviathan, an evil artificial intelligence. It was recently launched on July 14 and is currently available on PC and console.

Dino Survival is the game's main mode, where the plot is revealed. Players need to gather information called "Lost Data" in these matches to update the database's Analysis Map and gradually reveal the island's mysteries. One of the game's main goals is to unravel every mystery surrounding this storyline and conclude Leviathan's storyline.

Exoprimal guide: How to swap Exosuits

While battling dinosaurs and other creatures, you get to choose from a variety of Exosuits which aid you in combat. Akin to armor and weapons, these items are your primary source of power and defense. These gears are divided into three roles—assault, tank, and support.

Assault Exosuits focus on inflicting damage on your enemies. While exact loadouts vary, each Assault suit is outfitted with weapons and skills specific to its effective combat range. You can freely swap among these weapons depending on your opponent's range.

If you fancy protecting your allies, Tank Exosuits fit the best for you. These are designed to defend comrades by deflecting hostile fire and soaking up damage. Tank suits will serve as your team's first line of defense, whether repelling a huge horde or halting persistent dinosaur attacks.

Support Exosuits are designed to increase team survivability and speed in clearing objectives. They provide buffing and debuffing skills in combat and are equipped with healing abilities that can repair suits.

You can freely change your suit when you encounter unpredictable challenges and scenarios. For those who play on PC, press the T button to display available suits. You can choose among these suits, which will be immediately equipped for your character.

When playing on a console, you can access this feature by pressing the View button. The suit selection panel will also be displayed, and choosing one of your suits will automatically equip it to your character.

You can choose among different default and variant suits. Default suits are the regular suits you can choose from in the game. Each of these suits has its own alpha-variant, which is an upgraded version of the default one. Variant suits feature a new design and loadout that is powerful yet still related to the original version.

Currently, there are 10 default suits available in Exoprimal, each with its own variant. Four of these are of Assault type, three are Tank type, and three are of Support Type.

You can freely customize these exosuits before heading into battle. You can change its color and add some other designs.

The launch of Exoprimal has been well-received and players are looking forward to more features it can offer. Read this article for more information on all the available suits in the game.

Exoprimal is available on PC, Playstation, and Xbox.

